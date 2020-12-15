Headkrack’s morning show replacing Rickey Smiley at Hot 107.9 next month

Hot’s target audience is between the ages of 18 to 34 while Classix gears itself for those between ages of 35 and 64.

Paul Anderson, Headkrack’s agent, said his morning show is now on dozens of stations nationwide in markets such as Chicago, Washington D.C., Dallas and Philadelphia.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the partnership with Urban One and Reach,” he said. “Headkrack is a very unusual mix of right brain and left brain. He has an extraordinary capacity for creativity and productivity.”

He also remains a host on the daily syndicated TV show “Dish Nation,” seen locally on Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) at 7 p.m.

Smiley’s studios were moved from Atlanta to Dallas a year ago, but during the pandemic, Smiley has largely hosted his part of the show out of his hometown of Birmingham.

Classix will drop the Russ Parr syndicated show in favor of Smiley.

KD Bowe of Praise 102.5 at the Canathon. CREDIT: Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho

In other radio news at Urban One, K.D. Bowe will be leaving Praise 102.5 as midday host on Friday, Dec. 18 after nine years at the gospel station.

He will be replaced by Krystal Lee, who had been working on Willie Moore Jr.’s show on Praise.