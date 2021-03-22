Briefs: DMX, Nas, Rick Ross in film; Fox Sports South/Southeast’s new name; Janice Yu’s victim pronunciation video

By the end of the month, Fox Sports South and Fox Sports Southeast will have a new name: Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast.

The Atlanta Braves will air 155 games split between the two networks starting April 1.

The networks are changing names as part of a deal between owner Sinclair Broadcast Group and casino operator Bally’s Corp. Sinclair in 2019 purchased 21 regional sports networks nationwide from Disney, which had purchased them from Twenty-First Century Fox.

According to my colleague Tim Tucker, the Braves’ TV announcers will remain the same. Chip Caray returns as play-by-play voice; Jeff Francoeur and Tom Glavine will be in-game analysts; Kelly Crull and Paul Byrd will be reporters, and Jerome Jurenovich will be the host of the pregame and postgame studio shows. Brian Jordan, Nick Green and Peter Moylan will be analysts for the studio shows.

Currently, some services won’t have these channels available including YouTube and Hulu live TV and Dish Network.

Janice Yu, a Fox 5 reporter, created a pronunciation video for the victims of the Atlanta spa shootings last week that has garnered more than 250,000 views off Twitter. FOX 5 Credit: Fox 5 Credit: Fox 5

Janice Yu, a Korean-born Fox 5 reporter, created a video for the Asian American Journalists Association on Friday that helped reporters pronounce the names of the victims of the Atlanta spa shootings last week that drew more than 250,000 views.

Several of the victims were either Chinese or Korean.

Yu, in an interview, said Janice is not her Korean-born name. It’s actually Hye-Jee. She remembered cringing when teachers would stumble over her name in elementary school. When she got older, she switched to her “American” name Janice simply to avoid that.

So, she knew that reporters and anchors might struggle with the victim names and came up with the idea to do the video. She consulted with other Korean reporters nationwide to ensure she got the pronunciations right, but even then, she had to provide a disclaimer that without the actual Korean characters, she wasn’t 100% sure.

“When you romanize Korean, it’s sometimes hard to tell how to say it,” she said. “It could go one of two ways. Like ‘Young’ could be pronounced ‘yung’ or ‘young.’”

In our video pronunciation guide, reporters @JaniceYuNews and @FrancesWangTV state the correct pronunciations of the Chinese- and Korean-language names of the victims in the Atlanta spa shootings.



See the full guide: https://t.co/oNAJSWUD9h pic.twitter.com/tlAUFe9WKM — aaja (@aaja) March 19, 2021

She appreciates when people take the effort to ensure they are pronouncing a person’s name properly. “It just takes that extra step to show that this person matters rather than just stumbling our way through it,” she said.