Braves TV schedule set with 155 games on Bally Sports networks

If the names aren’t familiar, those are the networks currently known as Fox Sports South and Fox Sports Southeast. They will begin using the new names March 31, the day before the Braves’ season opener. The networks are being rebranded as part of a naming rights deal between their owner, Sinclair Broadcast Group, and casinos operator Bally’s Corporation.

The 155 telecasts of Braves games will be split between the two networks, with 81 games on Bally Sports South (BSSO) and 74 on Bally Sports Southeast (BSSE).