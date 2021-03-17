Braves TV schedule set with 155 games on Bally Sports networks

The Braves are scheduled to have 155 games televised on regional sports networks Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast this season, the networks said Wednesday.
If the names aren’t familiar, those are the networks currently known as Fox Sports South and Fox Sports Southeast. They will begin using the new names March 31, the day before the Braves’ season opener. The networks are being rebranded as part of a naming rights deal between their owner, Sinclair Broadcast Group, and casinos operator Bally’s Corporation.
The 155 telecasts of Braves games will be split between the two networks, with 81 games on Bally Sports South (BSSO) and 74 on Bally Sports Southeast (BSSE).
The season opener at Philadelphia will be on BSSO at 3 p.m. April 1, with the “Braves Live” pregame show beginning at 2 p.m. The other games of the season-opening series against the Phillies will be on BSSE at 4 p.m. April 3 and at 1 p.m. April 4.
The Braves’ TV announcers lineup is unchanged, with Chip Caray returning as play-by-play voice, Jeff Francoeur and Tom Glavine as in-game analysts, Kelly Crull and Paul Byrd as reporters, Jerome Jurenovich as host of the pregame and postgame studio shows and Brian Jordan, Nick Green and Peter Moylan as analysts on the studio shows.
The seven regular-season Braves games not scheduled for either of the regional sports networks will be shown exclusively on national networks. The first such telecasts are the April 11 game against the Phillies at Truist Park and the April 18 game at the Chicago Cubs, both on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”
Some Braves fans will find Fox Sports South/Southeast (soon Bally Sports South/Southeast) unavailable via their TV providers. Streaming services YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV dropped the networks in October because of a contract dispute and haven’t resumed carrying them.