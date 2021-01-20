Briefs: BET renews ‘Sistas’; “Young Rock” trailer; ‘Friday the 13th Part VI’ events in Rutledge

The dramatic comedy follows a group of single black women in their 30s as they navigate their complicated love life, careers and friendship through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals.

***

NBC has released a teaser for its upcoming sitcom “Young Rock,” which is about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s youth.

Johnson is shooting the show in metro Atlanta as an executive producer. Adrian Groulx and Bradley Constant play younger versions of Johnson at ages 10 and 15 respectively.

It debuts on Tuesday, Feb. 16, paired with “Kenan,” a sitcom starring Atlanta native and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson.

>>RELATED: The Rock puts his Powder Springs house up for sale

***

In 1986, “Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives” was shot at Hard Labor Creek State Park in Rutledge, Georgia. Kenny Caperton’s “On Set Cinema” will screen the movie there over two sets of dates in August for three days of nostalgic fun.

According to a press release, the event will show attendees “where Sheriff Mike Garris gets bent completely in half by Jason, walk on the pier where Officer Thornton gets a dart to the forehead, hang out in the cabin where Sissy gets snatched out of the window and her head twisted off, or swim in the lake where Tommy fights Jason during the movies’ climatic ending!”

The park was home to the film’s Camp Crystal Lake/ Camp Forest Green.

The press release added: “Fans will enjoy an entire weekend of summer camp – shared cabin camping with bunk beds, games (egg toss, corn hole, badminton, tug-of-war, board games, video games and more!), campfires with friends, roasting marshmallows and making s’mores, watching VHS horror movies on tube TVs, swimming and canoeing in Crystal Lake and of course a complimentary outdoor screening of ‘Jason Lives’ by the lake – you’ll be able to watch the movie while on the pier or in the water! …but remember campers, Jason will be watching!”

The Aug. 13-15 portion is already sold out. The Aug. 15-17 event is still available for $150.

The film’s director, Tom McLoughlin, will speak and sign autographs and take selfies on Aug. 14, which is likely why that three-day event is sold out.