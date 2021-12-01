ajc logo
94.9/The Bull drops Spencer Graves as morning host; Otis returns

Jeremy "Otis" Maher (left) returns to 94.9/The Bull as music director and afternoon host while morning host Spencer Graves (right) is out after nearly three years.
Jeremy "Otis" Maher (left) returns to 94.9/The Bull as music director and afternoon host while morning host Spencer Graves (right) is out after nearly three years. (L- PUBLICITY PHOTO R- Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com)

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

94.9/The Bull, the Atlanta country station, has dropped Spencer Graves as a morning host after just under three years.

For now, fellow morning host Kristen Gates ― who has been with the station since 2007 ― remains.

Meg Stevens, the program director, did not respond to a request for comment. Neither did Graves.

Graves, who joined the station in January 2019, previously worked at an adult hits station in St. Louis. Graves replaced Jason Pullman, now in Dallas, who was at the Bull for a decade.

Bull afternoon host Jeremy “Otis” Maher, who was let go a year ago as part of a pandemic-related budget cut, is back as afternoon host and music director. He first joined the Bull in 2017.

In a note to professional radio publication RAMP, Maher said, “I will never take for granted the extra Dad time I got with my kids over the past year, but I am so ecstatic to be back home with my Bull family and crack the mic for Atlanta again!”

Lance Houston, a long-time Bull host who has been covering afternoons, will continue to work with national programming for iHeartMedia, the parent company to the Bull, while also maintaining program director duties at 101.7/The Bull in Boston.

The Bull has been the leading country station in town, largely beating New Country 101.5 in most key demographics the past few years. But its ratings have been especially soft the past two months, with the Bull ranked in a tie for 12th place in share with a 2.6.

