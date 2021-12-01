94.9/The Bull drops Spencer Graves as morning host; Otis returns

In a note to professional radio publication RAMP, Maher said, “I will never take for granted the extra Dad time I got with my kids over the past year, but I am so ecstatic to be back home with my Bull family and crack the mic for Atlanta again!”

Lance Houston, a long-time Bull host who has been covering afternoons, will continue to work with national programming for iHeartMedia, the parent company to the Bull, while also maintaining program director duties at 101.7/The Bull in Boston.

The Bull has been the leading country station in town, largely beating New Country 101.5 in most key demographics the past few years. But its ratings have been especially soft the past two months, with the Bull ranked in a tie for 12th place in share with a 2.6.