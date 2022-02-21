Atlanta rapper Omeretta stirs social media pot over song that narrowly defines Atlanta

One TikTok explainer who goes by the name The Classiiics provides a more detailed explanation of Omeretta’s definition while noting that he is from Stone Mountain but when an outsider asks him where he’s from, he says “Atlanta” because it’s easier. But when he’s around locals, he says he’s from Stone Mountain, not Atlanta.

So far, her YouTube video has landed about 278,000 page views as of Monday morning and was No. 15 on YouTube “trending music.”

As TMZ noted, she basically said some R&B and rap stars considered native Atlantans are not native Atlantans. Examples include Ludacris, 2Chainz and Monica (all from College Park), both members of Outkast (East Point), Donald Glover (Stone Mountain), Lil Yachty (Mableton), Omari Hardwick (Decatur) and Migos (Lawrenceville).

Exceptions: Future and Ciara (Kirkwood), Lil Baby (Oakland City), T.I. (Bankhead) and Gucci Mane (East Atlanta).

Here are a sample of social media reactions:

Omerettà about to have everyone in Atlanta carrying birth certificates — Page of Cup$ (@Yoh31) February 19, 2022

Atlanta Twitter after that Omeretta video pic.twitter.com/i84DngLY1x — MaltLiquorPapi2.0 (@LowKeyBriliant2) February 19, 2022

Omeretta basically said Monica, Ludacris, 2 Chainz, Young Joc, & OutKast aren't from Atlanta. — KHAMRYN🏆💋 (@lovepsyee) — KHAMRYN🏆💋 (@lovepsyee) February 19, 2022