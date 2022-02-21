Atlanta rapper Omeretta stirs social media pot over song that narrowly defines Atlanta

On Friday, up-and-coming Atlanta rapper Omeretta the Great dropped the song “Sorry Not Sorry”, which sparked a debate online about who is really considered an Atlantan based on where they grew up.
The City of Atlanta itself is relatively small, with a population of just about 500,000 people. Metro Atlanta? As defined by the United States Office of Management and Budget, it’s 29 counties and more than 6 million people.
Omerettaprefers a definition that is even narrower than the city’s boundaries. She lists places that are “not” Atlanta to her such as College Park, Lithonia, Forest Park, Roswell and Decatur. She also omits Clayton and Gwinnett counties, and cuts out the Lindbergh area, which is very much part of the City of Atlanta.
She ironically does much of her music video at Cobb County’s Truist Park parking lot.
Many folks in the heart of Atlanta were upset that the Atlanta Braves a few years ago abandoned Turner Field and moved to the suburbs, though by definition, Truist Park is still in the city of Atlanta despite being “outside the Perimeter” or OTP. (The City of Atlanta is broken into multiple police zone precincts, covering multiple counties, just to confuse things even more.)
One TikTok explainer who goes by the name The Classiiics provides a more detailed explanation of Omeretta’s definition while noting that he is from Stone Mountain but when an outsider asks him where he’s from, he says “Atlanta” because it’s easier. But when he’s around locals, he says he’s from Stone Mountain, not Atlanta.
So far, her YouTube video has landed about 278,000 page views as of Monday morning and was No. 15 on YouTube “trending music.”
As TMZ noted, she basically said some R&B and rap stars considered native Atlantans are not native Atlantans. Examples include Ludacris, 2Chainz and Monica (all from College Park), both members of Outkast (East Point), Donald Glover (Stone Mountain), Lil Yachty (Mableton), Omari Hardwick (Decatur) and Migos (Lawrenceville).
Exceptions: Future and Ciara (Kirkwood), Lil Baby (Oakland City), T.I. (Bankhead) and Gucci Mane (East Atlanta).
Here are a sample of social media reactions:
Omerettà about to have everyone in Atlanta carrying birth certificates— Page of Cup$ (@Yoh31) February 19, 2022
Atlanta Twitter after that Omeretta video pic.twitter.com/i84DngLY1x— MaltLiquorPapi2.0 (@LowKeyBriliant2) February 19, 2022
Omeretta basically said Monica, Ludacris, 2 Chainz, Young Joc, & OutKast aren't from Atlanta.— KHAMRYN🏆💋 (@lovepsyee) February 19, 2022
Omeretta standing on the side of the 75/85 ramp. pic.twitter.com/Q1OOsPWzCM— Ludaway (@Redccl_slim) February 19, 2022
