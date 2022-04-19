Puzzling liver disease in kids spreads to US

Combined Shape Caption

New infections of a strange liver disease in kids has been found in Alabama, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain.Last week, British officials reported 74 cases of hepatitis, or liver inflammation, found in children since January. .What makes this strange is the usual viruses that cause infectious hepatitis were not seen.While it's unclear what's causing the illnesses, a leading suspect is an adenovirus.Public health officials ruled out any links to COVID-19 vaccines, saying none of the affected children were vaccinated