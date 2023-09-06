BreakingNews
Published genealogy books still useful to research

Genealogy
By Kenneth H. Thomas Jr. – For the AJC
57 minutes ago
One of the most prolific genealogical book publishers is the Genealogical Publishing Company (genealogical.com) that has been around well over 50 years and is based in Baltimore. From time to time, they send books for review. So today we will cover three recently received works.

Spanish handwriting and documents

“Mastering Spanish Handwriting and Documents, 1520-1820” was written by George R. Ryskamp, Peggy Ryskamp, and H. Leandro Soria. This is a brand-new title and in its 12 chapters the authors cover in detail how to understand and read historic Spanish handwriting and documents, as well as how to decipher the different types of Spanish handwriting.

Then they proceed to discuss various types of records. Many, like notarial records, are unique to Spanish record keeping. One chapter is devoted to the difference in notarial and parish records. There are lots of good illustrations and a full index. This is a must if you are dealing with Spanish records. The book is 307 pages, softcover, and available from the publishers for $60.

Ohio research guide

“Genealogical Research in Ohio, 3rd edition,” by Kip Sperry, is the first updated version of this landmark work since 2003. This detailed guide to all things Ohio is the type of book you wish every state had, and lucky for people with Ohio research questions, they do.

Besides discussing all types of records, he lists numerous websites, places to do research, maps, and an extensive bibliography of published works. If you are working in Ohio, this is a must. While earlier editions are in many libraries, they are clearly dated. This one is up to date, 351 pages softcover, and $45.

Covenanters of Scotland

“The Covenanters of Scotland, 1638-1690″ by David Dobson, is the latest in his long list of great research books on Scotland and its people. The book is an alphabetical list with brief source citations on each person who was considered a covenanter. A covenanter is a Scotsmen involved in the wars of the Covenant when England tried to impose the Anglican Church on the Presbyterians of Scotland. There is a lot more to the story and how he compiled this list. It is 263 pages, softcover, and available for $43.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, GA 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.

About the Author

Kenneth H. Thomas Jr.
