Your childhood bedroom staples are now trendy dorm decor

“Decorative string lights also come in many different designs, including vintage-looking Edison bulbs, sleek orbs, and even lantern-shaped lights,” Better Homes & Gardens said.

Posters

Perhaps the quintessential dorm decoration, posters can do more than show off your pop-cultural interests.

“Posters can be used for all sorts of purposes,” Homedit said. “They can add color to the room and they are a very beautiful choice for minimalist interior decors. They are just the pop of color the room needs. Posters can also be part of a theme and can help bring together a room. They can also serve as art pieces and they make great decorations.”

Doorway curtains

The 2021 version of beaded curtain entrances uses a variety of materials. Plus, it makes dividing a shared space easier.

“Depending on the style of the space, you can use fabric, crochet or wooden beads to block off a door-less frame without actually having to install a door,” House Beautiful said.