West End home with African flair on June home tour

“It’s like an old person. You have to be gentle with it and you have to kind of understand it,” said Kellam. “You respect it, it’ll respect you.”

The blend of new and old creates an original aesthetic that fits Kellam’s lifestyle and personality.

“There’s not a day that I don’t appreciate coming home to it,” said Kellam.

Kellam’s home will be on the Historic West End Tour of Homes 2021 on June 26.

Snapshot

Residents: Leesa Kellam and her daughter, Dena Stringer, who lives there part-time.

Location: Historic West End

Size: 3,700 square feet with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

Year built: 1893

Year bought: 1999

Renovations: Full renovation of the kitchen and the conversion of a supply closet into a powder room in 2020.

Project consultants: Magdalena O’Connor of Desireline Studios did welding in the kitchen, Don Flowers was the electrician and plumber, contractor was Jules McConnel, Suzy Schultz did the murals in the kitchen, and John C. Wilson restored the floors.

Architectural style: Victorian

Favorite architectural elements: Abundance of light, height of the ceilings, six fireplaces, stained glass everywhere and variety of architecture.

Interior design style: Leesa describes her style as “Wakandan-American.” It’s a blend of Southern style with African influences.

Favorite outdoor elements: The fountain and the mural, which is the full length of the garage painted by Metu, a local artist.

Resources: Furniture and decor from Rafael Tesfa, Mjita Trading, Ikea, Leather Creations, Tandy Leather Factory, Cost Plus World Market, Anthropologie, Snake Head Vintage, Crate & Barrel, Lamp Arts Inc., Atlanta Auction Gallery, The Legacy Museum, Desireline Studios, One Kings Lane, Houzz, Hillstreet Warehouse, Charles P. Rogers, No Mas! Cantina, Wayfair, HomeGoods, Tuesday Morning and Malcolm Shabazz Harlem Market. Art by Marcus Blake, Attiya Melton, Woodrow Nash, Ernani Silva, Ann Tanksley, Joel Gresham, Bayo Iribhogbe, Beverly Trumble, Danisile Njoli, Susan Finsen, Michel Valestin, Sammie Nicely, Georgia Baker, Floydetta McAfee, Paula Cox, Suzy Schultz and Metu.

