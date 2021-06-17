West End couple updates home with historical flair

“We try to mix modern with the traditional Craftsman look in different places in the house,” said Antoine.

This mix of styles creates an artistic look that makes the space unique, and a huge part of that style is the pieces of art that Antoine and Larry have collected over the years.

“I am a creative myself,” said Larry, “and I think the arts really are an important part of design and I really wanted to highlight that in this house especially because West End is known for its eclectic style and culture.”

Their home will be featured on the Historic West End Tour of Homes 2021 on June 26.

Snapshot

Residents: Antoine and Larry Carter. Larry is a Atlanta City Council District 4 candidate and partnership manager, and Antoine is an accountant.

Location: Historic West End

Size: 4,100 square feet with five bedrooms and five bathrooms

Year built: 1908

Year bought: 2015

Renovations: Updated the front porch, renovated the kitchen, restructured the owner’s suite, built a carriage house, refinished the floors, created an outdoor living area and added a deck in their backyard.

Project consultants: Architect Brandy Morrison of Morrison Design, LLC and interior designer Danny Tovar

Architectural style: American Foursquare

Favorite architectural elements: Staircase, original window benches with storage and fireplaces.

Interior design style: Traditional with hints of contemporary flair.

Favorite interior design elements: Collection of African American art in the kitchen.

Favorite outdoor elements: Outdoor living area in the backyard and bed swing on the front porch.

Resources: Furniture and decor from Wayfair, Overstock.com, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Craigslist, Rooms To Go, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, Walmart, AllModern and Ikea. Paint colors are RH Charcoal in the office and living room, RH Stone in the bathrooms and RH Slate and Butter Cream in the kitchen.

If you have a beautifully designed home in the Atlanta area, we’d love to feature you! Email Shannon.N.Dominy@gmail.com for more info.