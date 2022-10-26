Welcome to Marietta’s own $2 million castle

“It boasts custom and antique appointments, extensive use of rare Honduran mahogany, gorgeous imported mantels, a breathtaking 25′ high Great Room with hand hewn beams and a stunning paneled private Library/Office,” the online listing said. “In addition to a main level Guest Suite with FP, there is an inviting Dining Room with fabric paneled walls, a Butler’s Pantry, wonderful Keeping Room with FP, chef’s Kitchen with island, walk-in Pantry and Breakfast Room overlooking the scenic nature and beauty of Sope Creek. There are dramatic rear stairs that take you to all levels as well as the handsome mahogany staircase in the two story Entry Foyer.”

At today’s mortgage interest rates, the monthly cost of owning Marietta’s unique listing comes out to around $11,636.