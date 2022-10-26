BreakingNews
SC judge: Mark Meadows must testify before Fulton grand jury
Welcome to Marietta’s own $2 million castle

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
This Marietta mansion is a sight to behold

Marietta is home to a number of luxury real estate listings. From multi-level mansions to sprawling estates with gardens and guest houses, there’s a lot to choose from. But there is only one castle — and it can be found at 3863 Streamside Drive SE.

Listed by Coldwell Banker Realty, the 13,714 square foot castle comes at a $2,195,000 asking price. Featuring six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, four half bathrooms and a six-car garage, the castle-inspired home has quite a lot to offer.

Credit: Home Tour of America

Credit: Home Tour of America

“It boasts custom and antique appointments, extensive use of rare Honduran mahogany, gorgeous imported mantels, a breathtaking 25′ high Great Room with hand hewn beams and a stunning paneled private Library/Office,” the online listing said. “In addition to a main level Guest Suite with FP, there is an inviting Dining Room with fabric paneled walls, a Butler’s Pantry, wonderful Keeping Room with FP, chef’s Kitchen with island, walk-in Pantry and Breakfast Room overlooking the scenic nature and beauty of Sope Creek. There are dramatic rear stairs that take you to all levels as well as the handsome mahogany staircase in the two story Entry Foyer.”

At today’s mortgage interest rates, the monthly cost of owning Marietta’s unique listing comes out to around $11,636.

Credit: Home Tour of America

Credit: Home Tour of America

All the same, it’s a unique piece of the Marietta landscape that will certainly catch the eye of a wealthy buyer.

“The Upper Level offers a generous size Primary Suite with FP, Laundry Room and 2 other ensuite Bedrooms,” the listing said. “There is a connection to the Carriage House from here that has Living Space, Kitchen, Bedroom, Bath and separate Laundry. Two lower levels overlook the 2 story Rec/Gaming area with a 30′ high 2 sided stone FP - great for entertaining. It is stubbed for an elevator and there is an ideal pool site. The Garage fits 3 cars comfortably with plenty of space for motorcycles or even 2 other vehicles and plenty of storage space. Stairs access the Carriage House above. Only the best construction materials were used for this truly unique home that is ready for you to call it yours.”

