Top tips for selling a house in Georgia this year

The realty authority said that, while home inspections are often performed by prospective buyers, it is important that home sellers schedule a proactive home inspection to tackle any repairs camouflaged to the untrained eye. A big repair could take weeks to fix, potentially scaring off any hopeful buyers.

When it comes to potential home damage, The Ascent said it is important to invest in repairs over upgrades. According to the product and service review company, it is rare for home renovators to get their full investments back when it comes time to sell. A $15,000 kitchen upgrade may only net an additional $10,000 to a home’s resale value, for instance.