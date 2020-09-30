Timeless beauty in traditional design

A simple color palette of elevated neutrals like beige, light gray or even a pale blue are ideal colors to incorporate into a traditional space. You’ll want to avoid bright colors or trendy pieces. When it comes to design details, a touch of the past is essential with pieces like an antique mirror or table or floral wallpaper.

In modern or contemporary homes, living and dining spaces often flow together, but in a traditional design they are often separate. “The dining room in a traditional home is generally a separate room, often with some built-in corner cabinets for china storage,” according to The Spruce. “A large area rug sits on top of a hardwood floor.”

When it comes to the finishing touches include accessories like book collections, floral arrangements, framed prints, fine china, comforting cushions and throw blankets, as well as ornate area rugs. Window treatments and lighting also follow a classic look with pleated sheers or wall sconces.

Remember, there’s nothing boring or stuffy about traditional style. The look is tried and true and is a great way to show of the classic pieces in your home.