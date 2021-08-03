Thinking of re-roofing your home? Here’s the best time to do it

You likely have an asphalt shingle roof, which RRG Roofing says is the most common roofing material in the country. According to Restoration Builders, this roof type can last between 15 and 25 years as long as there have been no significant weather events. Of course, considering how often Georgia experiences major weather events, it’s probably worth getting your roof inspected before the 25-year mark.

“Keep in mind that if you have an asphalt shingle roof in places that get serious strong sunlight like southern California, Texas, Nevada, New Mexico, or Arizona, then you’ll want to be aware that your roof might not last as long as it would in other areas like the Midwest or Northeast,” Restoration Builders said. “That is because homes with asphalt roofing that are in hotter areas might be more susceptible to thermal shock or heat-related problems that cause cracks, which can lead to premature roof failure.”