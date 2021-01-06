These are the latest design trends for 2021

From expanded kitchen layouts to a new take on bathrooms and dedicated office space, the home and design website, Houzz is up-to-date on the latest trends. Check out their predictions for the new year and beyond.

New zones for kitchens and stylish lighting: It seems like kitchens can never have enough workspace and homeowners are always looking for ways to add more. The new trends for kitchens involve adding additional workspace zones for things like baking, chopping and food prep. A simple way to update a kitchen is to upgrade your lighting. Trending lighting looks include jewel-like wall sconces that add shimmer and break up cabinets or wall tile.