Home prices in the U.S. soar 23%, the fastest rate on record

The median price of an existing single-family home jumped 23% from a year earlier to an all-time high of $357,900, the National Association of Realtors said in a recent report. About 94% of 183 metropolitan areas measured had double-digit gains, up from 89% in the first quarter.

Low mortgage rates have stoked the hot U.S. housing market for more than a year, with a shortage of inventory pushing prices ever higher. Buyers are having a hard time finding properties they can afford: Sales of previously owned homes in the U.S. fell for a fourth straight month in May.