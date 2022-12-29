The ‘Suntan King’s’ $6m beachfront party palace just hit the market

BreakingNews
Atlanta says cold snap is causing water issues for hundreds of residents
Ron Rice, founder of the sun-lotion company Hawaiian Tropic, passed away in May at the age of 81. Now Rice’s palatial Florida estate is on the market for $6 million. According to Realtor.com, the “Suntan King” had the Ormond Beach party palace built in 1987.

At 12,414 square feet, the four bedroom and three-and-a-half bathroom mansion is on sale for $5,999,000.

“It’s a time capsule,” Realty Pros Assured listing agent Bill Navarra told Realtor.com. “That’s the best way of putting it. Ron was a celebrity his whole life, and he did a tremendous amount of entertaining there in his 50s, so the last 20 to 30 years, it’s been a time capsule.”

Flower Magazine's Atlanta show house is on the market for $10.9 million

It’s a beachfront property with a disco dance floor — a party palace with a personality.

“A commanding presence on A1A, the grounds encompass a full acre lot with 200 feet of beach frontage,” the listing said. “Situated on a highly desirable stretch of Ormond Beachside along with other multi-million-dollar residences, the home sits high on the no-drive beach making it your private oasis. Expansive outdoor decking links 3 pools — one of which is both indoor and connected — to the extravagant main house where ocean views abound.”

Here's a look at Mark Wahlberg's $79.5 million L.A. compound

The home, however, does have one major drawback. The mansion lacks a true kitchen.

“I was told for many years, there was no kitchen in the house for at least 15 years,” Navarra told Realtor.com. “Now it has a bar/kitchen. It has a stove, refrigerator, cooktop, beverage cooler, and a big bar top that surrounds it with bar stools. It’s definitely not a chef’s kitchen or a conventional kitchen by any means.”

All the same — from the wood-carved bear to the 16-foot-tall dinosaur — the mansion has a lot of other things to offer, even if most homeowners aren’t looking for them.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

