The ‘Suntan King’s’ $6m beachfront party palace just hit the market

“A commanding presence on A1A, the grounds encompass a full acre lot with 200 feet of beach frontage,” the listing said. “Situated on a highly desirable stretch of Ormond Beachside along with other multi-million-dollar residences, the home sits high on the no-drive beach making it your private oasis. Expansive outdoor decking links 3 pools — one of which is both indoor and connected — to the extravagant main house where ocean views abound.”

The home, however, does have one major drawback. The mansion lacks a true kitchen.

“I was told for many years, there was no kitchen in the house for at least 15 years,” Navarra told Realtor.com. “Now it has a bar/kitchen. It has a stove, refrigerator, cooktop, beverage cooler, and a big bar top that surrounds it with bar stools. It’s definitely not a chef’s kitchen or a conventional kitchen by any means.”

All the same — from the wood-carved bear to the 16-foot-tall dinosaur — the mansion has a lot of other things to offer, even if most homeowners aren’t looking for them.

Listing by Bill Navarra and Realty Pros Assured