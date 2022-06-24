Textiles and texture make spring tabletops shine

Get creative with colored glass to create a bold look. While patterns might have allure when creating a table display, solids can be just as beautiful. A powerful colored glass brings texture and a pop of vibrancy to your table settings and gives your eyes a place to rest.

In this dreamy blue creation, solid deep azure anchors the plate stack, and is then built up by layering solid white and blue-and-white patterned pieces to create a balanced look that didn’t get too bottom-heavy. This particular display would make a lovely outdoor table with its sturdy plates and dreamy sky-blue touches.