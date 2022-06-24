Textiles and texture make spring tabletops shine

There have been so many beautiful tabletop looks so far this season. This is the perfect time of year to let your settings speak for themselves in a way. During the holiday seasons we get caught up in the glitz and glam; however, spring and summer are times when simplicity shines and textiles and texture can take center stage.
Patterned place mats are a fantastic way to introduce some interest to a table setting. Repeating patterns enhance and build upon dish designs for a stunning and cohesive look. Using the same (or similar) patterns and colors while building up a tabletop look creates depth without overpowering your table.
Get creative with colored glass to create a bold look. While patterns might have allure when creating a table display, solids can be just as beautiful. A powerful colored glass brings texture and a pop of vibrancy to your table settings and gives your eyes a place to rest.
In this dreamy blue creation, solid deep azure anchors the plate stack, and is then built up by layering solid white and blue-and-white patterned pieces to create a balanced look that didn’t get too bottom-heavy. This particular display would make a lovely outdoor table with its sturdy plates and dreamy sky-blue touches.
Organic textures such as wicker and rattan are a wonderful addition to any table. Using rattan and fibrous accessories also eliminate the need for a host of colors while still creating an interesting and layered tabletop.
Hues were kept to a minimum and only brought in a pop of earthy green to the setting to keep the focus on the plate. The simplicity of the look sings, and gives the effect of a laid-back dining experience.
