So long shiplap? 4 home designs trends that are on their way out

Every year, new home trends emerge. But just as some things become trendy, others go out of vogue.
Realtor.com reviewed Google Trends data and information from a select group of interior designers to discover which formerly hot home trends might be going out of style.
Rose gold
Back in 2018, rose gold was the go-to finish for home fixtures. But aside from a small bump in 2020, its popularity has declined ever since.
“Like millennial pink, you can have too much, and rose gold is a little bit, well, pink,” Indecortrends.com said. “On the other hand, nothing says classic like silver chrome or golden brass, so we recommend following these timeless shades.”
Chalkboard paint
There was once a time when chalkboard paint was all the rage. According to Google Trends data, the design reached its height in 2016. It’s since seen a steady drop in desirability.
“Chalk paint was never durable, stains easily, and — to be perfectly honest — scratches like there is no tomorrow. The only upside to chalk paint is that maybe it will be easy to remove,” wrote Michelle Jackson, who has studied art and interior design since 1983.
Concrete countertops
Despite concrete countertops having various design uses, they’ve waned in popularity.
According to Great Pros, concrete counters are more prone to staining and they can crack. Certain cleaners can break down the sealant over time, so it must be maintained by applying a sealant coat every so often.
Shiplap
The once-coveted rustic look is still popular, but it’s begun to fall out of fashion. After peaking in 2020, interest dipped in 2021.
“Shiplap appears in nearly every TV home-makeover show, but there are so many other emerging ways of bringing texture into a space,” Rachel Street, interior designer and host of DIY Network’s “Philly Revival,” told Insider.