So long shiplap? 4 home designs trends that are on their way out

“Chalk paint was never durable, stains easily, and — to be perfectly honest — scratches like there is no tomorrow. The only upside to chalk paint is that maybe it will be easy to remove,” wrote Michelle Jackson, who has studied art and interior design since 1983.

Concrete countertops

Despite concrete countertops having various design uses, they’ve waned in popularity.

According to Great Pros, concrete counters are more prone to staining and they can crack. Certain cleaners can break down the sealant over time, so it must be maintained by applying a sealant coat every so often.

Shiplap

The once-coveted rustic look is still popular, but it’s begun to fall out of fashion. After peaking in 2020, interest dipped in 2021.

“Shiplap appears in nearly every TV home-makeover show, but there are so many other emerging ways of bringing texture into a space,” Rachel Street, interior designer and host of DIY Network’s “Philly Revival,” told Insider.