3 simple methods for updating your home entryway on a budget

When you step into your foyer, how does it make you feel?
The entryway to your home should be inviting to you and any guest who may visit. If it’s not, it could be time for an update.
“What says, ‘Welcome to my home and make yourself comfortable,’ to you less than arriving at someone’s home and not knowing where to put your shoes and jacket?” Hyrel Mathias, senior associate and residential interiors studio lead at Seattle-based design firm Board & Vellum said on the company blog. “So you stand there awkwardly in the entry waiting, and ultimately have your belongings thrown in a corner on the floor with the other shoes you tripped over on your way in? It can be a simple fix!”
The foyer can require not only a functional overhaul but an image makeover, too. Outdated railings and drab walls can be the difference between a wow-worthy space or a dud.
Recently, Apartment Therapy spoke to designer and HGTV star Tiffany Brooks, who hosts the network’s new show “$50K Three Ways.” She offered two fixes for giving your entryway a facelift.
One method is to replace spindles on the railing — older ones can easily appear outdated.
“Railings are used every day, yet easily get overlooked when thinking about design updates in the foyer, but Brooks proved that refreshing them instantly make a huge impact,” Apartment Therapy said.
Using dark metal instead of wood spindles offers a contemporary appearance. According to Family Handyman, iron versions can make a basic staircase luxurious.
Another way you can makeover the foyer is by adding wallpaper, Brooks suggested.
Depending on the look you’re going for, you can use florals, mirrors or a grid pattern for a farmhouse feel, according to Elle Decor. It has 24 wallpapered entryways for inspiration.
But as great as aesthetics are, you may consider making the entryway an easy place for storage, too.
An easy solution is to create a cubby space that also offers seating for guests to remove their shoes. Overstock has several options in a variety of sizes and price points. You can also go the DIY route and build your own. My, My DIY has a list of at least a dozen options, including some for beginners.
