3 simple methods for updating your home entryway on a budget

One method is to replace spindles on the railing — older ones can easily appear outdated.

“Railings are used every day, yet easily get overlooked when thinking about design updates in the foyer, but Brooks proved that refreshing them instantly make a huge impact,” Apartment Therapy said.

Using dark metal instead of wood spindles offers a contemporary appearance. According to Family Handyman, iron versions can make a basic staircase luxurious.

Another way you can makeover the foyer is by adding wallpaper, Brooks suggested.

Depending on the look you’re going for, you can use florals, mirrors or a grid pattern for a farmhouse feel, according to Elle Decor. It has 24 wallpapered entryways for inspiration.

But as great as aesthetics are, you may consider making the entryway an easy place for storage, too.

An easy solution is to create a cubby space that also offers seating for guests to remove their shoes. Overstock has several options in a variety of sizes and price points. You can also go the DIY route and build your own. My, My DIY has a list of at least a dozen options, including some for beginners.

