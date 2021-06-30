Upper westside townhouse mixes modern architecture with traditional flair

Snapshot

Residents: Mary O’Gara and her dog, Leopold. Mary is the assistant to the president of The Westminster Schools.

Location: Atlanta

Size: 1,800 square feet, with two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms

Year built: 2005

Year bought: 2020

Renovations: Remodeling of the kitchen in the summer of 2020, including new counters, an island and a backsplash.

Project consultants: Carpenter Ray Sylvester installed the kitchen island, and Kevin Francis Design did the interior design.

Architectural style: Townhome

Favorite architectural elements: Large windows in the living room

Interior design style: Traditional mixed with modern flair

Favorite interior design elements: The antique chaise in the living room, the Hudson Valley Lighting Sputnik chandelier that casts rainbows in the right light and the white tulip table from Homethreads in the dining room.

Favorite outdoor elements: Container garden on the patio

Resources: Furniture and decor from AllModern, Amazon, Article, CB2, The Home Depot, At Home, Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma Home, ArtHide, Homethread, Anthropologie, Wayfair, Revival and Scott Antique Markets. Lighting from Hudson Valley Lighting, The Home Depot, At Home, JONATHAN Y and Robert Abbey Lighting. Art by Kevin O’Gara, Julia O’Gara, Ben Smith, Thornton Dial and Ida Kohlmeyer.

