Upper westside townhouse mixes modern architecture with traditional flair

Mary O’Gara purchased her upper westside Atlanta townhome in 2020. Over the summer she renovated the kitchen of her new home, giving it a new backsplash and a new island, and worked with her son, Kevin O’Gara of Kevin Francis Design, to style the interior of her home to fit her personality.
“I think in a townhome a lot of the beauty is that it’s a jewel box. and every piece really needs to contribute something and complement the things around it because it’s a smaller space,” said Mary O’Gara.
Because the townhouse is smaller than her last home, Mary had to cull some of her belongings, leaving her with her favorite pieces, like the antique chaise lounge that she recently had reupholstered in green velvet and the Louis XV leather armchairs that she inherited from her mother.
“That very airy lofty style I think shows antiques really well because of the contrast, and I think it really compliments old wooden pieces,” Mary O’Gara said.
Mary O’Gara executed this juxtaposition flawlessly, mixing modern pieces like the Hudson Valley Lighting Sputnik chandelier in her living room with vintage pieces like the French farm table she uses as a library table that she was given by her mother.
Snapshot
Residents: Mary O’Gara and her dog, Leopold. Mary is the assistant to the president of The Westminster Schools.
Location: Atlanta
Size: 1,800 square feet, with two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms
Year built: 2005
Year bought: 2020
Renovations: Remodeling of the kitchen in the summer of 2020, including new counters, an island and a backsplash.
Project consultants: Carpenter Ray Sylvester installed the kitchen island, and Kevin Francis Design did the interior design.
Architectural style: Townhome
Favorite architectural elements: Large windows in the living room
Interior design style: Traditional mixed with modern flair
Favorite interior design elements: The antique chaise in the living room, the Hudson Valley Lighting Sputnik chandelier that casts rainbows in the right light and the white tulip table from Homethreads in the dining room.
Favorite outdoor elements: Container garden on the patio
Resources: Furniture and decor from AllModern, Amazon, Article, CB2, The Home Depot, At Home, Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma Home, ArtHide, Homethread, Anthropologie, Wayfair, Revival and Scott Antique Markets. Lighting from Hudson Valley Lighting, The Home Depot, At Home, JONATHAN Y and Robert Abbey Lighting. Art by Kevin O’Gara, Julia O’Gara, Ben Smith, Thornton Dial and Ida Kohlmeyer.
