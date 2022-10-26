One of Atlanta’s oldest historic homes is for sale, and it’s an architectural beauty

At 115 years old, the $2,250,000 mansion resting at 192 Hurt Street Northeast remains one of Atlanta’s oldest historic homes. Tucked away in the city’s regal Inman Park, the five bedroom, four bathroom Victorian-style home is a piece of Atlanta history. Now it’s on the market, listed by Compass.
Priced at $438 per square foot with a yearly tax rate of $8,583, the home is anything but cheap. But it’s a price tag that reflects the home’s classic elegance, rather than its more modest 5,134 square foot size.
Credit: Bryan Ruck with Just Ruck Creative.
“Inman Park is known for possessing some of Atlanta’s oldest and most beautiful homes but it’s incredibly rare that one of its quintessential and signature Grand Dames graces the real estate market,” the online listing said. “Many of us drive through Inman Park in awe of these sculpted homes of a bygone era but only a few can be called a Victorian masterpiece. 192 Hurt Street is presently offered to someone with a passion for not just a home but a historic enchantress. Situated on over 1/3 of an acre and across from one of Inman’s lovely parks, sits a home that has been preserved with many of its original vintage attributes. The home is surrounded by a distinctive custom wrought iron fence. As you approach the front, you are greeted by a charming fountain and huge wrap around porch. The front door is original with leaded glass.”
Modern tech lovers may not find much to enjoy with this listing, but history buffs are in for a treat.
It is rare that a local home listing captures a place in time quite like 192 Hurt Street Northeast, making the home something more akin to art than a living space.
“This is more than a home,” the listing said. “It’s a piece of art ready for its preservation that will shepherd into the next century.”
Listing by David Jones with Compass of Greater Atlanta
