One of Atlanta’s oldest historic homes is for sale, and it’s an architectural beauty

“Inman Park is known for possessing some of Atlanta’s oldest and most beautiful homes but it’s incredibly rare that one of its quintessential and signature Grand Dames graces the real estate market,” the online listing said. “Many of us drive through Inman Park in awe of these sculpted homes of a bygone era but only a few can be called a Victorian masterpiece. 192 Hurt Street is presently offered to someone with a passion for not just a home but a historic enchantress. Situated on over 1/3 of an acre and across from one of Inman’s lovely parks, sits a home that has been preserved with many of its original vintage attributes. The home is surrounded by a distinctive custom wrought iron fence. As you approach the front, you are greeted by a charming fountain and huge wrap around porch. The front door is original with leaded glass.”

Modern tech lovers may not find much to enjoy with this listing, but history buffs are in for a treat.