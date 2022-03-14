Hamburger icon
One Atlanta neighborhood lands on ‘Best Places to Live in America’ list

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Collier Hills North made Niche’s 2022 “Best Places to Live in America” list, thanks to numerous factors including quality of schools, location, housing trends, lifestyle-oriented amenities and employment statistics.

The list, which was compiled using data from the Census and the FBI, as well as resident feedback, ranked the Atlanta-area neighborhood at number 78 nationwide. Collier Hills North is convenient to Buckhead Village, Midtown and Downtown Atlanta, and offers residents a dense urban feel with bars, restaurants, coffee shops and parks.

Collier Hills North also surpassed Alpharetta to claim the top spot on Niche’s 2022 list of “Best Places to Live in Georgia.”

Other Georgia neighborhoods at the top of that list include John’s Creek, Atlantic Station and North Decatur.

About the Author

Avery Newmark writes and produces stories about health, travel, lifestyle and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Private Quarters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's real estate and interior design section. A native of Atlanta, she enjoys film photography and live music in her free time.

