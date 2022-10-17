‘Scream 3′ House is now an Airbnb

Every once and a while, unique and interesting relics of Hollywood history make their way onto Airbnb — offering film fans an opportunity to step directly into some of their favorite scenes. The home of fictional character Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell, from 2000′s hit horror film “Scream 3″ is the latest to receive the treatment.
For those willing to step inside the iconic “Scream 3″ house, according to Dirt, a memorable stay is just a rental away. The home comes with far less spooky fan service than you might expect though.
Located in Topanga, California, the fictional home of Sidney Prescott comes equipped with two bedrooms and one bathroom. The home, known on Airbnb as The Gate House Cabin, does not come with any mention of its Hollywood history within the listing. Rather, it’s advertised as a relaxing, quiet place with an excellent cedar soaking tub.
“Relax in a hammock, take a dip in the cedar soaking tub, or grill out on the private deck at our stylish house with an OMG wow factor!” the Airbnb listing said. “Take in the amazing views and quiet with the comfort of being only a few miles away from the beach. Inside this bohemian haunt, you’ll find opulent vintage furniture and a plush space replete with bespoke touches.”
The “Scream 3″ relic holds an 4.97 rating on Airbnb. Despite the home’s pricey rental fee, reviewers appear to only have great things to say about their experiences at the quiet spot.
“This was everything I would hope every Airbnb would be like,” one review said. “It was a perfect little getaway for us and everything just flowed. For us it’s the little things, great linen on the bed, which was so comfy, good quality bathrobes, great cutlery, everything I needed to cook the whole time, fire was on point, hot tub even better.”
