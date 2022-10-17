‘Scream 3′ House is now an Airbnb

Located in Topanga, California, the fictional home of Sidney Prescott comes equipped with two bedrooms and one bathroom. The home, known on Airbnb as The Gate House Cabin, does not come with any mention of its Hollywood history within the listing. Rather, it’s advertised as a relaxing, quiet place with an excellent cedar soaking tub.

“Relax in a hammock, take a dip in the cedar soaking tub, or grill out on the private deck at our stylish house with an OMG wow factor!” the Airbnb listing said. “Take in the amazing views and quiet with the comfort of being only a few miles away from the beach. Inside this bohemian haunt, you’ll find opulent vintage furniture and a plush space replete with bespoke touches.”