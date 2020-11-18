Midtown bungalow gets modern update

When The Drawing Room ATL was tasked with renovating a Midtown bungalow, the design firm decided to show the city there is another way to renovate historical architecture. Instead of going the traditional route of creating another “urban barn,” the interior designers juxtaposed the historical characteristics of the property with a modern lens.
The Drawing Room worked with the homeowner to create a home that was modern, and forward-thinking. For the renovation, the original one-story footprint was expanded with the addition of a second floor. The homeowner requested that many of the original historical elements be incorporated into the design — either original to the property or in addition.
A statement from the Drawing Room describes the renovation: “The home was a two-bedroom, two-bath, one-story home. Now, the re-appointed floor plan, developed with an enhanced main suite, as well as add a second floor featuring two additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a generous-sized laundry room. Architectural details abound including impressive 12.5-foot ceilings, four fireplaces, a meticulously crafted trim package, and a modern approach to combining the kitchen and dining areas. The kitchen is decadent in both style and function. Modern cabinetry and inset antique mirrors are juxtaposed against an impressively detailed window and door casements.”
When asked about their favorite part of the renovation, the homeowner cited how the modern kitchen is set within the historic space. Classical moldings — including plaster swags and rosettes — frame the kitchen.
The home also features marble countertops and a generous walk-in shower. Newly installed solid oak hardwood floors laid in the form a chevron showcase the craftsmanship of the renovation in both the dining room and main hall. All marble surfaces, including the fireplace, countertop and tiles came from a single block sourced at a local quarry, according to the Drawing Room.
Home Details
Location: 8th Street (Midtown)
Size: Home: 3,108 square feet / Corner Lot: 0.11 Acre
Year built: 1920
Year bought: 2018
Renovations: 2019-2020
Consultants/Designers: The Drawing Room ATL
Architectural style: Bungalow
Favorite Architectural element: 83-inch Empire-style plaster medallion in the dining room
Interior design style: Continental
Collections: All the furnishings were provided by The Drawing Room ATL. Many of which are of the interior firm’s own design.
Resources: The Drawing Room ATL (www.thedrawingroomatl.com) and TDR Collection (a gallery open to the public in Buckhead Village)
