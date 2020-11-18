Midtown bungalow gets modern update

The Drawing Room worked with the homeowner to create a home that was modern, and forward-thinking. For the renovation, the original one-story footprint was expanded with the addition of a second floor. The homeowner requested that many of the original historical elements be incorporated into the design — either original to the property or in addition.

A statement from the Drawing Room describes the renovation: “The home was a two-bedroom, two-bath, one-story home. Now, the re-appointed floor plan, developed with an enhanced main suite, as well as add a second floor featuring two additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a generous-sized laundry room. Architectural details abound including impressive 12.5-foot ceilings, four fireplaces, a meticulously crafted trim package, and a modern approach to combining the kitchen and dining areas. The kitchen is decadent in both style and function. Modern cabinetry and inset antique mirrors are juxtaposed against an impressively detailed window and door casements.”