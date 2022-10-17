ajc logo
It is essential to complete these yardwork tasks before winter

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
These tasks are well worth the effort

Fall is finally here. While that means crisp weather, colorful foliage and seasonal coffees are back, it also means that it’s time to commit to some yardwork. Otherwise, your home’s yard may suffer for it.

According to realtor.com, it all starts with raking.

Rake away debris

First, regularly rake fallen leaves and other plant debris from your yard. While this will help tidy up your property, it also serves a more important purpose. Weed seeds, pests and even certain diseases will often overwinter within all of that debris — making it crucial to keep your yards nice and tidy.

Keep mowing the lawn

Winter isn’t here quite yet, and that means it is important that you continue to mow your lawns. According to Lawn Starter, grass does not achieve full dormancy until the first fall frost.

Maintaining lawn height will promote healthier grass, helping prepare it for the upcoming winter and preventing fungal problems later on.

Clean out the gutters

Falling leaves can clog up your rain gutters, leading to potential roof damage or even basement flooding. Fall is the perfect time to clear out any debris in those gutters to prevent damage throughout the season, Safewise reported.

Feed the lawn

According to Scotts, the difference between a good lawn and a great lawn is two fall feedings. Fertilizing your lawn early in the season can help your lawn rebuild grassroots possibly damaged by the summer heat. After your first fall feeding, wait six to eight weeks before following up with another round of fertilization.

Don’t forget to water

While some may stop watering their lawns with the coming of the cooler season, This Old House reported that it is important to continue watering your yards until at least the end of October.

Monitor how much water your lawns are getting each week by installing a rain gauge. If your lawns are getting less than an inch of water per week, then it’s time to give them a little extra spritz.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

