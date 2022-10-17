It is essential to complete these yardwork tasks before winter

Maintaining lawn height will promote healthier grass, helping prepare it for the upcoming winter and preventing fungal problems later on.

Clean out the gutters

Falling leaves can clog up your rain gutters, leading to potential roof damage or even basement flooding. Fall is the perfect time to clear out any debris in those gutters to prevent damage throughout the season, Safewise reported.

Feed the lawn

According to Scotts, the difference between a good lawn and a great lawn is two fall feedings. Fertilizing your lawn early in the season can help your lawn rebuild grassroots possibly damaged by the summer heat. After your first fall feeding, wait six to eight weeks before following up with another round of fertilization.

Don’t forget to water

While some may stop watering their lawns with the coming of the cooler season, This Old House reported that it is important to continue watering your yards until at least the end of October.

Monitor how much water your lawns are getting each week by installing a rain gauge. If your lawns are getting less than an inch of water per week, then it’s time to give them a little extra spritz.