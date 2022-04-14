How much house can you get for less than $100,000 across the U.S.?

Lake Isabella, California

Asking price: $85,000

If you don’t need a lot of space, escape to this cozy home in Lake Isabella, California. The 324-square-foot, one-bedroom home has the potential to add another bedroom as well as a detached one-car garage that can be used as a workshop.

The home features a newer roof, new electrical panel, fresh interior and exterior paint, and wood-burning stove in the living room. There is also a carport and a fenced-in yard with a lovely shade tree, ideal for relaxing outside.

Orangeburg, South Carolina

Asking price: $77,000

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom home is just minutes from shopping, dining and South Carolina State University. Ideal as a starter home or investment property, the house also features a front porch and a large backyard that is ideal for social gatherings.

Wyandotte, Michigan

Asking price: $95,000

Although you may not be familiar with Wyandotte, Michigan, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom house is only 25 minutes from historic Detroit.

This home has many possibilities and could be completely renovated or quickly customized. It has a large fenced-in backyard, a shed for extra storage, and many windows that let in plenty of natural light. This home is close to popular downtown Wyandotte attractions like restaurants, BASF Waterfront Park and Wyandotte Shores Golf Course.

Gulfport, Mississippi

Asking price: $60,000

Bayou living isn’t for everyone, but for only $60,000 it’s worth a shot.

This cute little fixer-upper located on the Mississippi coast features two bedrooms and plenty of potential. It’s only a few minutes to the beach, dining, shopping and entertainment. Find casinos, restaurants, and other attractions about 20 minutes away in Biloxi, Mississippi, which was once known as the “Seafood Capital of the World.”

Arkansas City, Kansas

Asking price: $75,000

If you’re looking for a way to get some fresh air post-pandemic, this two-bedroom bungalow might be just what you’re looking for.

The house has spacious bedrooms, a new roof, light fixtures and kitchen sink, as well as new paint on the interiors and exteriors. Not to mention Arkansas City’s downtown historic district, the Cherokee Strip Land Rush Museum, numerous hiking trails, kayaking, family events and other attractions.