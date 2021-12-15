Hosting hacks to make your next holiday gathering easier

Paper table runners and place mats are an affordable way to add some elegance to your place settings. Gromacki is particularly a fan of the colorable mats — just the thing to entertain guests at the kids’ table.

When it comes to the guest powder room, Gromacki likes to set up paper tea towels that guests can use and then toss. In terms of decorating, she’ll light a candle and fill a vase with holly.

But she has her limits. She never uses paper plates. “I never use paper,” she said. “That’s what my husband’s there for — I do all the cooking, he does the dishes.”

Simple appetizers

If you’re hosting guests for a meal, it’s best to keep things simple in the appetizer department: Think yummy dips and crackers with celery or an assortment of cheeses. Try baked brie, one of the easiest (and crowd-pleasing) appetizers around. You can dress it up with fancy preserves or chutney — or keep it simple. “Store-bought is fine,” Gromacki said, echoing her personal hosting hero, the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten.

Games

Many of us have spent a lot of time without much social interaction the past year. Trivia games can be great for breaking the ice at parties. “The best kind of games to play are the games that you just pull off and play for like 15 minutes,” said Gromacki.

Hosting books

Hosting books, including “The Friendsgiving Handbook” by Emily Stephenson, or “Host: A Modern Guide to Eating, Drinking, and Feeding Your Friends” by Eric Prum and Josh Williams, offer advice. The latter book includes recipes and three principles to help guide your next get-together: Keep it simple, use fewer, better ingredients, and make people happy. “Put your guests first, keep things fun and throw in a surprise (or two) whenever you can,” they write.