Homes in Atlanta: Chic and comfortable living rooms

According to MyDomiane, one of the biggest mistakes homeowners make when designing their living rooms is falling into the trap of having it look like a showroom or of making your living room “too precious to live in.” A way to overcome this obstacle is by selecting items that are strong enough to endure the wear and tear of everyday life. Another tip is to ensure that all of your furniture and living room accessories vary. By mixing and matching different textures you can bring some comfort and warmth to your space.

Another tip from MyDomaine, is to make sure you’re picking the right couch for your space. This is a time where form and function need to meet. A good sofa is the key to living room comfort. You wouldn’t want to end up with a beautiful sofa that everyone in the family is afraid to sit on. Sofa size is another key factor. A sofa that’s too large or too small can distort how the room looks and feels.