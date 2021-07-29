Here’s how much you’ll need to make to live alone in Atlanta

Meanwhile, Atlanta managed to make it in the top 25. It landed at No. 22 with an average monthly rent of $1,281. The median earnings for full-time Atlanta workers total $62, 221. The cost of living is $27,642.

For people who are living alone for the first time, Credit.com has a few financial tips.

One is to make a budget.

“You can start with a notebook and pen or use a budgeting app. Do what feels right to you so you’re more likely to continue budgeting as you move out on your own,” it said.

Another is to save money.

“From savings apps that round up your purchases and pocket the change in a savings or investment account to snowball methods that let you tackle debt while gearing up to save a ton, you can save money in a variety of ways.”