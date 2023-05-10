HBO’s ‘Succession’ penthouse can be yours

Manhattan’s Upper East Side is home to lavish townhouses and opulent apartments. Now, one of the neighborhoods most recognizable penthouses — thanks to HBO’s “Succession” — is on the market.
Located in Carnegie Hill, the three-story penthouse is priced at $29,000,000 following a $4 million price drop three months ago. Featuring five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, the penthouse is 5,508 square feet and features outdoor space with an unbeatable view of the city skyline.
“The home enjoys a spectacular array of private outdoor leisure and entertaining spaces,” the properties listing reads. “Totaling 3,500 square feet of outdoor space across three levels, the terraces include double and single-height covered ‘loggia’ spaces, as well as a magnificent 2,100 square foot roof terrace that hovers 467 feet over the city, and is divided into two substantial, highly usable areas. Conveniently, a private elevator navigates the 3 floors.”
“The open plan living room, dining room and great room with gas fireplace are surrounded by floor to ceiling windows and include direct access to set-back terraces framed beneath dramatic archways,” the listing reads. “There are grand ceiling heights throughout that range from 13-feet 6-inches to over 28′. The 23′10″x 18′ custom designed Molteni & C Dada kitchen features a center island with white lacquered cabinetry, Statuario marble counter-tops, as well as a full suite of Gaggenau appliances, including two ovens, two dishwashers, and natural brass fixtures by Fantini. Nestled north-east of the kitchen is a den, perfect for a home office, library or an ideal guest bedroom.”
Listing by Michael Gordon and the Corcoran Group
About the Author
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Richard Elliott, WSB-TV