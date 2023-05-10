HBO’s ‘Succession’ penthouse can be yours

“The open plan living room, dining room and great room with gas fireplace are surrounded by floor to ceiling windows and include direct access to set-back terraces framed beneath dramatic archways,” the listing reads. “There are grand ceiling heights throughout that range from 13-feet 6-inches to over 28′. The 23′10″x 18′ custom designed Molteni & C Dada kitchen features a center island with white lacquered cabinetry, Statuario marble counter-tops, as well as a full suite of Gaggenau appliances, including two ovens, two dishwashers, and natural brass fixtures by Fantini. Nestled north-east of the kitchen is a den, perfect for a home office, library or an ideal guest bedroom.”

Listing by Michael Gordon and the Corcoran Group