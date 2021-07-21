Georgia cities rank low on list of best cities for renters

Three Georgia cities are included in the rankings, but all are among the worst for renters.

Atlanta finished at No. 141, with a score of 44.01. The city ranked No. 99 for rental market and affordability, and No. 141 for quality of life.

Right behind Atlanta, at No. 142, was Augusta. It finished No. 44 for rental market and affordability, but No. 174 for quality of life, with a score of 43.91.

You have to drop an additional 20 spots to find Columbus, which finished No. 164. It’s score of 40.82 comes from ranking No. 65 for rental market and affordability, but No. 177 for quality of life.

If you’re looking for the most bang for your buck, move to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which finished in the top spot with a score of 65.26.

The complete analysis and rankings of all 182 cities can be found at WalletHub.com.