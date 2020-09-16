Essentials for modern farmhouse style

While white walls may reign when it comes to this style, a touch of gray can go a long way. Gray wood is often found in all kinds of modern farmhouse designs. It has the same rustic quality as more traditional wood hues, but it can be a bit more modern, according to HGTV. It’s also a good idea to add a touch of unexpected color to soften up some of the rustic appeal — like turquoise or a soft pink.

Rural artwork, floral patterns and open shelves are some other unique touches you can incorporate into your home to give it that shabby chic look and feel. Layering mixed metals and adding organic elements will also help you capture this style. Modern farmhouse lends itself well to other styles like rustic and industrial.

There are so many ways to incorporate modern farmhouse into your home but one of the most important things to remember is to keep it simple. This style thrives on clean lines and simplicity so less is always more.