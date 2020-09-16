Essentials for modern farmhouse style

Modern farmhouse style is all about comfort. While this coveted style is routinely highlighted in television and magazines, you don’t have to throw shiplap on your walls or install pricey, wide-plank hardwood floors to add farmhouse elements to your home.
Cozy and bright, modern farmhouse style is about combining the old and new. With an emphasis on white, airy and natural aesthetics, this style is a throw back to the minimalist styles of the 1990s and early 2000s, according to the Spruce.
“Classic farmhouse evokes feelings of warmth and comfort. It’s traditional without being fussy, classic without being like a museum, and comfortable in a way that makes you want to put your feet up and stay awhile,” reads the Spruce.
According to Houzz.com, you can spruce up your space with just a few touches. Start out by swapping that traditional dining room table for a rustic and durable farm table. An antique farm table with a vintage feel will instantly elevate your home and add a touch of comfort. The same can be said for adding a rustic bench. A rustic bench is simple yet versatile and looks great in a modern kitchen.
Barn doors and barn-style pendant lights are another way to add a few farmhouse touches to your home. Antique wood furniture, industrial stools and old wooden cabinets can up the ante. When in doubt, remember that reclaimed woods and antique pieces will always add a hint of farmhouse.
While white walls may reign when it comes to this style, a touch of gray can go a long way. Gray wood is often found in all kinds of modern farmhouse designs. It has the same rustic quality as more traditional wood hues, but it can be a bit more modern, according to HGTV. It’s also a good idea to add a touch of unexpected color to soften up some of the rustic appeal — like turquoise or a soft pink.
Rural artwork, floral patterns and open shelves are some other unique touches you can incorporate into your home to give it that shabby chic look and feel. Layering mixed metals and adding organic elements will also help you capture this style. Modern farmhouse lends itself well to other styles like rustic and industrial.
There are so many ways to incorporate modern farmhouse into your home but one of the most important things to remember is to keep it simple. This style thrives on clean lines and simplicity so less is always more.