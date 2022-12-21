Decorating for the holidays with Atlanta’s top interior designers

Dallas-based Studio 11 Design co-founder Kellie Sirna, whose firm includes a prominent Atlanta office, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it’s all about one word — cohesion.

“My top tip for holiday decor is to aim for cohesion with your narrative,” Sirna said. “When looking to add festive flair to your space, choose decor elements in a color palette of gold or silver to elevate your existing narrative without clashing. If you’re strongly attached to traditional holiday colors, add a pop of crimson with a beautiful throw pillow, a touch of evergreen with branches styled in a vase, or a hint of blue with a beautiful floral arrangement.”

Working on a tight budget? These tips won’t break the bank

Looking good doesn’t have to be expensive, and fun decorating doesn’t have to be bank-breaking. Atlanta’s best interior designers know how to keep things fun and festive, while still skirting around any major costs.

“When working on a budget, you can do a lot with what you can find in nature,” Leah Atkins said. “A few branches from a Magnolia tree add a gorgeous touch whether in a vase or strung together as a garland. Dried orange garland is one of my absolute favorites and can be so much fun to make with the family. Dried cranberries and oranges with cloves in them are yet another gorgeous touch. You really don’t need to go overboard in your home in order for it to personify the spirit of Christmas. Just a few small touches throughout can make a huge impact.”

Andi Morse had some crafty holiday decor ideas of her own.

“Ribbon is a great source of decor,” Morse said. “You can find it at lists of places and not break the bank. You can add it on your tree, stairwell banister, front doors, and everywhere. Mix and match solids with stripes, plaids, and prints using the Christmas colors. Use household items such as popcorn to string a popcorn garland around your Christmas tree. Use multiple cake stands stacked on each other to put holiday items such as pine cones, greenery, and fruit. Stick to a color scheme using 2 colors when decorating your tree and only use those colors. It’s a beautiful and classic look.”

Studio 11′s Kellie Sirna has some ideas that will last your living space well beyond the holidays.

“(Add) strands of white lights, seasonal floral arrangements — like holly or a poinsettia — accents like red velvet or gold and silver bows, and scented candles are a great way to introduce holiday elements without breaking the bank. Many of these ideas are evergreen and can be repurposed for future holiday seasons.”

For these pro-level design tips, get ready to open your wallet

For the best look, it stands to reason that one would need some help from the best designers.

“If you’re willing to break the bank, hire out for your holiday decorating!” Atkins said. “This is especially useful for the exterior as professionals will be able to reach spaces that you aren’t able to on your own. Not only that, but they have years of experience and know what will look best on your home. Get the largest tree that will fit in your home and go for multiple trees throughout the home. Drape your stairwell in garland with bows, lights, and maybe even ornaments. Dress your dining table with a beautiful holiday place setting so that it looks inviting. Place plenty of candles around and don’t forget to hang your stockings over the fireplace.

“If you don’t have a fireplace, hang them on your stair railing. Add touches throughout your entire home, especially if you plan on having guests. Holiday scented soap in the bathrooms and Christmas themed towels can be so much fun. A Christmas tree in the guest bedroom along with warm and cozy blankets to make them feel at home is a beautiful touch. Also be sure to have a decanter and some water glasses for them on a tray or the bedside table; this is yet another thing that can be Christmas themed. In short, go all out. Make your home feel warm, cozy, and inviting. Oh, and be sure to have some freshly baked cookies! Let your home bring you the feeling that you had on Christmas Eve as a child.”

Andi Morse doubled down on the effect hiring a professional can have on a living space, especially ahead of a major family gathering for the holidays.

“Hire someone to do it for you,” she said. “They can bring in everything and make your home look like it’s the very best for the Christmas season. If you want to do it yourself, decorate every room, not just the one with the tree in it. Use glass and crystal to display your holiday greenery and fruit. Have more than one tree in your home with different themes or colors. Instead of poinsettias, use all-white flowers such as paperwhites, lilies, hydrangeas and roses.”

Studio 11′s Kellie Sirna said to go big on floral arrangements.

“Over-the-top floral arrangements or unique decorative lighting go far to make a statement, enhancing your home’s ambiance for holiday gatherings,” Sirna said. “Figurines and other holiday memorabilia can absolutely have a place, but if you’re choosing to go this route, I would aim for quality over quantity.”