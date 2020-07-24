Bring top-notch entertainment to your home with a media room

If you’re looking to up your at-home entertainment game, here are some things to keep in mind. The website House Beautiful notes that it’s worth investing in this space in your home, especially if it doubles as the main living and gathering space in your home.

“Some may say that the kitchen is the heart of the home, but as any avid binge watcher knows, the real lifeblood of the house is the media room. It’s where you hang out, unwind, and most importantly, get your streaming fix,” an article from House Beautiful reads.

For starters, the interior decorating magazine notes that it’s important to have plenty of seating options. This goes beyond just chairs and couches. Instead, think about adding “throw blankets, a carpet, and curtains,” House Beautiful suggests.

“What media room is complete without plenty of throw blankets and pillows to cuddle up with? Keep the high-quality ones that contribute to the color story folded over the sofa, and put the other ones away in nearby storage like a chest or bin,” the magazine suggests.

A media room is all about comfort. When picking furniture for this space, think about the best bet for a place worthy of a TV-watching marathon.

House Beautiful also suggests adding some additional side tables “to bring in more surfaces for snacks and remotes without taking up as much square footage as a bulkier coffee table would.”

Finally, think about what else the space could be used for. Whether it’s adding some workout equipment to give yourself the option to exercise while watching a movie; adding some shelves to also make the space a home library or including some storage for toys for a playroom — whatever it is that is best for your family.