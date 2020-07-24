Bring top-notch entertainment to your home with a media room

As much of the world remains in a state of semi-lock down and as summer temperatures rise here in Georgia, there’s perhaps never been a better time to have a top-notch media room at home.
With little else to do, staying inside for a movie night is a safe option for entertainment. Around the city this summer, there has been an influx of pop-up drive-in movie theaters, but you can also host a movie night from the comfort of your own home.
So, grab some popcorn and pull up a chair, we have dug through the Private Quarters archives to highlight some of the most eye-catching media rooms that we have featured throughout the years.
While most media rooms center around a TV and entertainment center, and some go all out with a cinema-size screen and projector, there are other bells and whistles to consider as well. To take your space to the next level, you can add a snack or bar area, decorate with retro touches like old movie posters and even add things like a pool table, if your space and budget allow it.
“The design possibilities are endless when it comes to creating an elegant, inviting dedicated media room,” a post from HGTV reads.
If you’re looking to up your at-home entertainment game, here are some things to keep in mind. The website House Beautiful notes that it’s worth investing in this space in your home, especially if it doubles as the main living and gathering space in your home.
“Some may say that the kitchen is the heart of the home, but as any avid binge watcher knows, the real lifeblood of the house is the media room. It’s where you hang out, unwind, and most importantly, get your streaming fix,” an article from House Beautiful reads.
For starters, the interior decorating magazine notes that it’s important to have plenty of seating options. This goes beyond just chairs and couches. Instead, think about adding “throw blankets, a carpet, and curtains,” House Beautiful suggests.
“What media room is complete without plenty of throw blankets and pillows to cuddle up with? Keep the high-quality ones that contribute to the color story folded over the sofa, and put the other ones away in nearby storage like a chest or bin,” the magazine suggests.
A media room is all about comfort. When picking furniture for this space, think about the best bet for a place worthy of a TV-watching marathon.
House Beautiful also suggests adding some additional side tables “to bring in more surfaces for snacks and remotes without taking up as much square footage as a bulkier coffee table would.”
Finally, think about what else the space could be used for. Whether it’s adding some workout equipment to give yourself the option to exercise while watching a movie; adding some shelves to also make the space a home library or including some storage for toys for a playroom — whatever it is that is best for your family.