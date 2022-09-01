Atlanta interior designer elevates Buckhead home with bold colors

One of the most stunning sights in the home is the chandelier — a custom piece made for the design project.

“I custom made the chandelier,” Mills said. “I wanted the orange feel of the stones, mixed with the glamor of the acrylic and silver cups holding the lights.”

While making the most out of every square foot of the home is a tough job, there was still time for a little fun, which ultimately led to one of the home’s most interesting additions.

“We jokingly said in a meeting, ‘Let’s put a disco ball in the laundry room and make it a party,’” she said. “Well, the words were hardly out before we were searching for the disco ball to install. It has been quite the conversation piece.”

For any amateur designers out there wanting to bring a new look to their own homes, Mills said the key to a great design is to stay true to yourself, boldly.

“Go with what you love,” she said. “Be true to who you are in design. But then, push just a little outside the comfort zone. Like the old adage, that’s when the magic starts to happen. I truly don’t believe in design rules at this point. If you love it, it is your house, so do it.”

As many Georgia homeowners return to their tabled renovation projects in favor of entering the sky-high housing market, Mills said renovating your home is about good planning and a calm mind.

“Take a breath,” she said. “Everyone is in the same boat. Prices and lead times are at an all time high. So, plan early, put 20-30% of budget aside for the unforeseen. It always happens in a renovation, so don’t beat yourself up when the unforeseen happens and adds to the costs. You never know what’s behind the walls until you open them. And, remember to have some fun along the way. It is a privilege to renovate and imagine your own space. So, don’t get so caught up in the weeks that you forget the beautiful day coming.”