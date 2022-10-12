Best furniture deals: Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale ends soon

Amazon’s first Prime Early Access Sale is here, but not for long. The sales event started Oct. 11 and only runs through Oct. 12. Still, hundreds of furniture items have been marked down in the sale — making it a hotspot for interior designers on a budget over the coming hours.
The sales event is designed to be an additional day of bargain shopping between July’s Prime Day and November’s Black Friday, Better Homes & Gardens reported. To participate in the Prime Early Access Sale, as the name suggests, interested online shoppers will first have to subscribe to Amazon’s Prime service.
Of the hundreds of items featured in the furniture section of the sales event, some of the furnishing lines are as classy as they are discounted — a steal for any designers currently working on a budget.
Up to $200 off
Some of the best deals for furniture are the Sauder and Walker Edison brands, which reach discounts as high as $200. The bargains include mattresses, storage cabinets, study tables, bean bag chairs, toy organizers and much more.
The most highly reviewed discounted items within the sets include the Sweetnight Mattress Topper, Flash Furniture Grandstand Comfort Seats and the Walker Edison 2 Tier Open Shelf Bookcase.
Up to $400 off
Select items from the Christopher Knight and Dorel lines are among the furniture items discounted up to $405 off. From the arm chairs to the ottomans to the barstools, the discounted items in this deals section can really spruce up a home at low prices.
The Christopher Knight Home Breanna Fabric Storage Ottoman, Safco Products 4241BL Hook Head Coat Rack and the Christopher Knight Home Peninah Mid-Century Rubberwood Writing Desk are some of the best reviewed items in the discounted collection.
There are hundreds of furniture deals to sort through if you choose to participate in the deal. As always, when dealing with discounted items, it is best to go with high-rated, well reviewed products to avoid any unfavorable purchases.
