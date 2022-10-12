ajc logo
X

Best furniture deals: Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale ends soon

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The sale only runs through Oct. 12

Amazon’s first Prime Early Access Sale is here, but not for long. The sales event started Oct. 11 and only runs through Oct. 12. Still, hundreds of furniture items have been marked down in the sale — making it a hotspot for interior designers on a budget over the coming hours.

The sales event is designed to be an additional day of bargain shopping between July’s Prime Day and November’s Black Friday, Better Homes & Gardens reported. To participate in the Prime Early Access Sale, as the name suggests, interested online shoppers will first have to subscribe to Amazon’s Prime service.

ExploreGive your home a fall makeover with tips from professional designer Kellie Sirna

Of the hundreds of items featured in the furniture section of the sales event, some of the furnishing lines are as classy as they are discounted — a steal for any designers currently working on a budget.

Up to $200 off

Some of the best deals for furniture are the Sauder and Walker Edison brands, which reach discounts as high as $200. The bargains include mattresses, storage cabinets, study tables, bean bag chairs, toy organizers and much more.

The most highly reviewed discounted items within the sets include the Sweetnight Mattress Topper, Flash Furniture Grandstand Comfort Seats and the Walker Edison 2 Tier Open Shelf Bookcase.

ExploreVirginia-Highland Tour of Homes returns after two year hiatus

Up to $400 off

Select items from the Christopher Knight and Dorel lines are among the furniture items discounted up to $405 off. From the arm chairs to the ottomans to the barstools, the discounted items in this deals section can really spruce up a home at low prices.

The Christopher Knight Home Breanna Fabric Storage Ottoman, Safco Products 4241BL Hook Head Coat Rack and the Christopher Knight Home Peninah Mid-Century Rubberwood Writing Desk are some of the best reviewed items in the discounted collection.

There are hundreds of furniture deals to sort through if you choose to participate in the deal. As always, when dealing with discounted items, it is best to go with high-rated, well reviewed products to avoid any unfavorable purchases.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar for the AJC

The Jolt: The good news for Stacey Abrams in her bad poll result4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

OPINION: Herschel Walker made a bad situation worse on the campaign trail
4h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

No bond for teens accused of fatally shooting Jefferson High football player
1h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key: ‘We need a great crowd’ for Virginia game
2h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key: ‘We need a great crowd’ for Virginia game
2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves start the NLDS in another hole
14h ago
The Latest
Atlanta’s Kandrac & Kole Interior Design is giving back in big ways
31m ago
Eli Manning puts $3.8M mansion back on the market in Hail Mary pass
1h ago
How to deal with weird noises in your house
22h ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
20h ago
PHRIED: Expanded coverage of Braves NLDS Game 1 in the ePaper
4h ago
AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top