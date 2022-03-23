Alpharetta home combines antique charm with modern design

Godfrey’s favorite new room is the butler’s pantry, painted in a complementary shade of blue. The glass cabinetry at the top displays her wedding china collection from Bernardaud, while the refrigerated drawers and “appliance garages” beneath the countertops conceal food, kitchen gadgets, and an ice machine. These allow the family to keep the counter space clean and organized.

To bring Godfrey’s ideas to life, the couple worked with builder Jessica Murphy of Hammer and Harmony. One of Murphy’s insights was helping the parents make the home more kid-friendly, nudging them toward shiplap walls over sheetrock for its easy-to-clean surfaces and durability.

Beyond the design scheme, the couple has opted to fill their space with antique pieces like creamware and botanical prints that embrace the colonial architecture style of the house. Some have been scoured from local antique stores, while others (like the silver tea set in the dining room) were passed down from Godfrey’s grandmother. “There’s a lot of meaning in the house, whether it’s a mirror or piece of art,” Godfrey says.

Snapshot

Residents: Scott and Georgia Godfrey and their three sons

Location: Alpharetta

Square feet: 4,500

Bedrooms/baths: 4 beds, 3 and ½ baths

Year built: 1976

Year bought: 2013

Architectural style: early American

Favorite architectural elements: the crown molding

Type of renovations: kitchen remodel; added butlers pantry, laundry room, and mudroom

Cost of renovations: around $100,000

Builder: Jessica Murphy with Hammer and Harmony

Architect: Greg Harrell

Landscape Architect: Jim Pollock

Interior design style: modern farmhouse style, combining contemporary and antique elements

Favorite room: the butler’s pantry

Favorite piece of furniture: the old pine table at the end of the kitchen island where the three boys sit a lot

Favorite outdoor feature: the side friendship door entry

Resources: Furniture and other decor from Serena & Lily, Persian Point and Schumacher; kitchen appliances from Kohler and Sub Zero; lighting from Visual Comfort and and Scott Antique Markets; and paint colors from Benjamin Moore and Penley.

CONTACT US

If you have a beautifully designed home in the Atlanta area, we’d love to feature you! Email lorikeongwrites@gmail.com for more info.