Airbnb offers free visit to iconic Barbie Malibu DreamHouse, hosted by Ken

In celebration of “Barbie” hitting theaters July 21, Airbnb is offering fans a free weekend stay at the iconic Malibu DreamHouse. Inspired by the Mattel playset, the Malibu Dreamhouse is a real-life, full-sized mansion in California. Pink and newly renovated, it’s a beachside getaway with an iconic toy aesthetic.

“Welcome to my Kendom!” Airbnb’s Malibu Dreamhouse listing said, revealing that the experience will be hosted by Ken. “While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night. I’ve added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse. Placed perfectly above the beach with panoramic views, this life-size toy pink mansion is a dream come true!”

Booking for the free weekend stay begins at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, July 17. Booking will be available for two one-night stays for up to two guests on July 21 and July 22.

“I’m teaming up with Airbnb and taking over the Malibu DreamHouse while Barbie’s away,” Ken’s Airbnb host profile said. “There’s so much stuff to do – some days, I’m not sure what to do first. I mean, do you catch waves before or after firing up the grill? And how do you know when to visit the horses? Anyway, I’m excited for you to stay the night so you can do it all and more!”

The home features callbacks to many of Ken’s iconic playsets from over the decades, including cowboy gear, rollerblades, guitars and more. Visitors will be able to see Ken’s wardrobe, learn to line dance on an outdoor disco dance floor, relax by the infinity pool and will each receive their own pair of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboard.