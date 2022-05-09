A TikTok famous Marilyn Monroe impersonator is living in the star’s ‘haunted’ former home

Red lipstick? Check. Blonde glamour curls? Check. Iconic dress? Check. Jasmine Chiswell is taking the internet by storm with her Marilyn Monroe impersonations. Taking her craft to the next level, the 27-year-old Instagram star has been spending the past three years living in her silver screen idol’s one-time Hollywood Hills home.
Chiswell and her husband purchased the four bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom Mediterranean-style home in early 2019 for a whopping $2.73 million.
Monroe rented the house in 1952 and shared the home with husband and baseball icon Joe DiMaggio. The 3,335-square-foot, 18 room home was originally built in 1938, according to Mansion Global. An 8,228-square-foot grassy lot on the property features a two-car garage, a grotto-like pool and a spa.
Two years later, Monroe began filming The Seven Year Itch, the film famous for its iconic scene of Monroe standing on a Manhattan subway grate.
Chiswell, a native of Scotland, explained on her Instagram page why she and her husband decided to purchase the home.
“So my husband and I went for a drive to find her old house,” she said. “We saw this big demolition sign. We thought someone was knocking it down, so I said — from that date — I would love to have something of hers.”
From there, Chiswell said that her and her husband began searching for one of Monroe’s homes.
“My husband came across this website and we found out that one of her homes was still for sale.” She said. “We went to view it the next day and fell in love with it. It was not easy to get this house, because so many people wanted it, and so many people wanted to knock it down.”
After they bought it, Chiswell said that they made some interesting discoveries.
“After a month of fighting for the house, we finally got the keys and moved in.” She said. “And is it haunted? Did we find any of her things? Yes.”
Chiswell has since garnered a titanic 15.5 million followers on Instagram, where she lets her scores of followers into her life one social media post at a time. Her and her husband recently had their first child.
