A TikTok famous Marilyn Monroe impersonator is living in the star’s ‘haunted’ former home

“So my husband and I went for a drive to find her old house,” she said. “We saw this big demolition sign. We thought someone was knocking it down, so I said — from that date — I would love to have something of hers.”

From there, Chiswell said that her and her husband began searching for one of Monroe’s homes.

“My husband came across this website and we found out that one of her homes was still for sale.” She said. “We went to view it the next day and fell in love with it. It was not easy to get this house, because so many people wanted it, and so many people wanted to knock it down.”

After they bought it, Chiswell said that they made some interesting discoveries.

“After a month of fighting for the house, we finally got the keys and moved in.” She said. “And is it haunted? Did we find any of her things? Yes.”

Chiswell has since garnered a titanic 15.5 million followers on Instagram, where she lets her scores of followers into her life one social media post at a time. Her and her husband recently had their first child.