5 ITP condos for less than $300,000

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

The average price for Atlanta-area homes has hit a record high, reaching nearly $400,000 according to Zillow data. So, if you’re thinking of moving or simply want to look around, what can you get for your money? Right now, there are a lot of listings, especially condos, for under $300,000 all over the city.

Here are five to peruse:

1072 Piedmont Ave NE APT 203

This 1 bed/2bath condo is directly across from Piedmont Park in the heart of Midtown.

Asking price: $275,000

This one bedroom, two bathroom condo is directly across from Piedmont Park. The open-concept layout features newly refinished hardwoods, paint and extra loft space.

390 17th St NW UNIT 4058

Asking price: $284,900

A two bedroom, two bathroom condo conveniently located near Atlantic Station’s shops and restaurants. Pool, fitness center, lobby and garden are among the amenities.

3481 Lakeside Dr NE APT 1405

Luxury condo in sought after Grandview Condominiums in the heart of Buckhead.

Asking price: $245,000

This luxury condo in Buckhead offers a one bedroom, one bathroom layout with city views, floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and bedroom, freshly painted walls, and an upgraded water heater, among other amenities.

32 Peachtree St NW APT 704

Asking price: $223,900

The William Oliver Building, in the heart of downtown Atlanta, houses this two bedroom, two bathroom condo. Features include hardwood floors, silestone countertops, black appliances, a 24-hour concierge, a fitness center and a rooftop terrace.

897 N Highland Ave NE APT B9

This beautiful spacious condo is just minutes from everything Virginia Highlands and Ponce has to offer.

Asking price: $175,000

Everything Virginia Highlands and Ponce have to offer are just minutes away from this lovely one bedroom, one bathroom condo.

