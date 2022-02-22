5 ITP condos for less than $300,000

Asking price: $284,900

A two bedroom, two bathroom condo conveniently located near Atlantic Station’s shops and restaurants. Pool, fitness center, lobby and garden are among the amenities.

Caption Luxury condo in sought after Grandview Condominiums in the heart of Buckhead. Credit: Zillow/John Bailey Realty

Asking price: $245,000

This luxury condo in Buckhead offers a one bedroom, one bathroom layout with city views, floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and bedroom, freshly painted walls, and an upgraded water heater, among other amenities.

Asking price: $223,900

The William Oliver Building, in the heart of downtown Atlanta, houses this two bedroom, two bathroom condo. Features include hardwood floors, silestone countertops, black appliances, a 24-hour concierge, a fitness center and a rooftop terrace.

Caption This beautiful spacious condo is just minutes from everything Virginia Highlands and Ponce has to offer. Credit: Zillow/Keller Williams Realty

Asking price: $175,000

Everything Virginia Highlands and Ponce have to offer are just minutes away from this lovely one bedroom, one bathroom condo.