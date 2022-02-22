5 ITP condos for less than $300,000

The average price for Atlanta-area homes has hit a record high, reaching nearly $400,000 according to Zillow data. So, if you’re thinking of moving or simply want to look around, what can you get for your money? Right now, there are a lot of listings, especially condos, for under $300,000 all over the city.
Here are five to peruse:
1072 Piedmont Ave NE APT 203
Credit: Zillow/Keller Williams Realty
Asking price: $275,000
This one bedroom, two bathroom condo is directly across from Piedmont Park. The open-concept layout features newly refinished hardwoods, paint and extra loft space.
390 17th St NW UNIT 4058
Asking price: $284,900
A two bedroom, two bathroom condo conveniently located near Atlantic Station’s shops and restaurants. Pool, fitness center, lobby and garden are among the amenities.
3481 Lakeside Dr NE APT 1405
Credit: Zillow/John Bailey Realty
Asking price: $245,000
This luxury condo in Buckhead offers a one bedroom, one bathroom layout with city views, floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and bedroom, freshly painted walls, and an upgraded water heater, among other amenities.
32 Peachtree St NW APT 704
Asking price: $223,900
The William Oliver Building, in the heart of downtown Atlanta, houses this two bedroom, two bathroom condo. Features include hardwood floors, silestone countertops, black appliances, a 24-hour concierge, a fitness center and a rooftop terrace.
897 N Highland Ave NE APT B9
Credit: Zillow/Keller Williams Realty
Asking price: $175,000
Everything Virginia Highlands and Ponce have to offer are just minutes away from this lovely one bedroom, one bathroom condo.
