Planning to remodel your bathroom? Keep these 7 things in mind

Think about the space

Along with considering local codes, you need to make sure you have ample space to move around in your bathroom. When replacing a vanity or installing a new tub, make sure you know the correct measurements. Houzz has a list of standard dimensions of fixtures and key measurements.

Recessed spaces for toiletries

Rather than taking up valuable bathroom real estate on shelves, installing a shower niche can provide an easy, semi-hidden space for your toiletries. HomedIt says ideally the niche is installed at eye level, which is 48-60 inches on average.

Proper accessory height

Knowing where to place towel hooks and a medicine cabinet is important. This Old House suggests mapping out where you’d typically reach for these items before installing them.

Give wiring a boost

This is particularly important in an older home. The National Electric Code requires that homeowners’ bathrooms have at least one 20-amp ground fault interrupter (GFCI) protected branch circuit for power receptacles, according to SFGate. This is required of newer homes, according to DenGarden. Also, make sure a 20 amp circuit has a 20 amp outlet.

Lighting the vanity properly

Part of lighting your bathroom right is placing fixtures in the correct spot.

“It’s important that there is some light between your face and the mirror,” Anne Sneed, owner of the Del Mar, California-based Anne Sneed Architectural Interiors told Architectural Digest. “If you’re just backlit, you wind up with your face in shadow.”

This Old House notes that fixtures should flank the mirror at around 66 inches. Ideally, space them 36 to 40 inches apart.

Ditch wallpaper

You may not want to try installing wallpaper in the bathroom. Moisture and humidity may cause it to peel off, which could cause problems, The Spruce said.

Insulate the pipes

Not only does pipe insulation help protect them from freezing during the colder months, but it also can help keep your home safer and increases its efficiency. Bob Villa has some tips on how to insulate them.