‘I’ll keep you safe’: Prince Harry shares new details on how Tyler Perry saved the day

Prince Harry explained to Perry that they were losing their security and the Canada-U.S. border was quickly closing due to the pandemic lockdown. The former royal couple had found itself in a foreign country with few options.

“It’s gated, it’s secure — you’ll be safe there. I’ll keep you safe,” Prince Harry recalled Tyler Perry saying. Atlanta’s media mogul had proposed that the former royal couple stay at his compound, where Perry would pay for security to watch over them.

Prince Harry “eagerly” accepted the offer, but not before asking Perry why he was offering him and Markle so much aid.

“My mother loved your mother [the late Princess Diana],” Prince Harry remembered Perry saying.

“I was caught completely by surprise,” Harry wrote. “[Perry] said: After your mother visited Harlem, that was it. She could do no wrong in Maxine’s Perry book.”

The experience at Tyler Perry’s home was not without its challenges. The former royal family was found out.

“The press somehow learned we were at Tyler’s,” Prince Harry wrote, as reported by thenews.com. “It had taken six weeks exactly, same as Canada. Suddenly there were drones overhead, paps across the street. Paps across the valley. They cut the fence. We patched the fence. We stopped venturing outside.

“The garden was in full view of the paps. Next came the helicopters. Sadly, we were going to have to flee. We’d need to find somewhere new, and soon, and that would mean paying for our own security.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ultimately spent three months at Tyler Perry’s L.A. mansion. In 2021, as revealed in the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named Tyler Perry the godfather of their second child, Lilibet.