Pray like you believe there is an almighty God

The moral of the story reminded me of a biblical account in the book of 2 Chronicles that I came across not long ago. The passage highlights a crucial moment in the life of one of Judah’s kings: Jehoshaphat.

Even though his life was full of mistakes and weaknesses, when facing a time where all the odds were against him, Jehoshaphat turned to God with the boldness and faith of a true believer.

Powerful enemies surrounded Israel, threatening war against Jehoshaphat: the Moabites, Ammonites, and Meunites. Their numbers were great — fearless warriors and sworn enemies of the Jews.

Immediately after receiving the news, Scriptures say that Jehoshaphat “resolved to inquire of the Lord, and (he) proclaimed a fast for all Judah.”

As people came together “from every town in Judah,” Jehoshaphat stood up at the temple and prayed one of the most faith-filled prayers in the Old Testament.

He declared God’s sovereignty throughout the history of Israel, his supreme rule over creation, every kingdom and nation. He remembered the countless times when God provided, protected, and empowered Israel throughout the nation’s history, and the covenant He had made with Abraham, the patriarch of the Jews. Jehoshaphat then turned his prayer to the great challenge before him: a more powerful enemy approaches the country’s borders, and calamity was at their door.

He finished his prayer with a request filled with earnest expectation:

“Our God, will you not judge them? For we have no power to face this vast army that is attacking us. We do not know what to do, but our eyes are on you.”

“Our eyes are on you.”

Jehoshaphat’s attitude when his resources were inadequate is a lesson on prayer.

First, he committed the situation to God, admitting that only he could save his people. He dared to come boldly asking for God’s help because he recognized Israel’s position as favored children of God. He continued by acknowledging God’s sovereignty over even the most helpless situation. He also praised God’s glory, taking comfort in his deeds in the past and promises for the future. And then, to finalize his prayer, he professed complete dependence on God, not his army, resources, or wisdom.

It’s a recipe for effective prayer, but one that is often missed amid fierce trials: acceptance of our limitations; a firm grasp of past situations when God showed up miraculously; a recognition of our need and helplessness; a declaration of trust that the one who spoke the stars into existence can defeat the most vicious enemies and send mana in the driest season of our lives.

This type of faith-filled prayer permeated the lives of giants of faith throughout the centuries. It is the mountain-moving prayer that shut the mouth of lions for Daniel, allowed one-hundred-year-old Abraham to bear a son, and caused Peter to walk on water.

These faith-filled prayers made history when a simple man like George Muller provided care for 10,024 orphans, not with loans or by begging for men’s help, but by spending numerous hours each day on his knees, bringing his petitions to a God whose wealth and generosity are beyond what even the wealthiest king in history could ever amass.

When the enemy closes in and hope threatens to vanish from our hearts, may we be challenged by this simple prayer, its core ringing from Judah’s king closing words: “We do not know what to do, Father. But our eyes are on you.”

