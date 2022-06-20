Plant These Vegetables Now if You’re Planning a Fall Garden

Combined Shape Caption

Plant TheseVegetables Nowif You're Planninga Fall Garden.Most people think of fall as the end of gardeningseason, but there are actually plenty of opportunitiesto continue harvesting.They key to a fall harvest: planting everythingyou need to in late July or early August. .If you're planning on having a fall garden,these are 10 vegetables you should plant now.1. Carrots mature in 70 to 90 days, are easy togrow and can withstand cold temperatures.2. Radishes take less than a month to mature, whichmeans you could get two harvests with the right timing. .3. Swiss chard only requires 50 to 60 daysto mature and can tolerate a light frost. .4. Although tender, beans grow andproduce quickly, meaning you'll likely haveenough time to plant a second batch. .5. Kale is hardy and easy to grow, with some varietiesspecifically bred to withstand freezing temperatures. .6. Broccoli, which matures within 90 days, tends to tasteand be of better quality when grown in cooler weather. .7. Asian greens, such as bok choy, take around50 days to mature and are extremely heat-sensitive.8. Lettuce is also heat-sensitive, meaningit grows better in cool conditions. .9. Green onions usually don't take more than 60 days tomature, making them perfect for late-season planting.10. Although sensitive to frost, summersquash grows impressively fast, meaning youlikely have time for a harvest or two.