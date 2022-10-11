A day at the fair through lens of UGA students

For the eighth time, students from the University of Georgia’s photojournalism program spent a 16-hour day at the Georgia National Fair during its opening weekend.
Coached by working professionals from around the South, the students were charged with showing not what the fair looks like, but what it means.
Exploring everything from food vendors to rides to concerts to the stables, the UGA students talked with attendees, competitors and workers to visual explain what a day at the fair was like.
About the Author
Editors' Picks