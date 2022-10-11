ajc logo
X

A day at the fair through lens of UGA students

Photos
By Mark Johnson, The University of Georgia
56 minutes ago

For the eighth time, students from the University of Georgia’s photojournalism program spent a 16-hour day at the Georgia National Fair during its opening weekend.

Coached by working professionals from around the South, the students were charged with showing not what the fair looks like, but what it means.

Exploring everything from food vendors to rides to concerts to the stables, the UGA students talked with attendees, competitors and workers to visual explain what a day at the fair was like.

About the Author

Mark Johnson
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United’s Carlos Bocanegra unsure of his future at club38m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider added to Braves’ NLDS roster
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Pro-Warnock ad features Herschel Walker’s adult son
6h ago

Credit: Mary Altaffer / AP

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene positioned for power in next Congress
5h ago

Credit: Mary Altaffer / AP

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene positioned for power in next Congress
5h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Former N.C. State quarterback Mike Glennon hails Jeff Sims’ play
3h ago
The Latest

UGA students photograph a day at the fair
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
1h ago
Twenty years ago today, Jimmy Carter won Nobel Peace Prize
Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top