Past mistakes should not define our future

According to the well-known account, as the people were all gathered in one place, a “mighty rushing wind” and “tongues of fire” descended over Christ’s followers. They began speaking in other tongues, “as the Spirit was giving them utterance,” which in the Christian tradition is a representation of the fulfillment of Christ’s references in the gospels that he would baptize his followers with the Holy Spirit.

The scene caused consternation to those present, especially to foreigners who could perfectly understand the message since the Galileans started miraculously speaking in their tongues. Others mocked Christ’s followers, declaring that they were “full of sweet wine.”

But as confusion and amazement grabbed the hearts of the audience, an unlikely figure stood up.

Peter. The disciple who had denied Christ three times on the day the master was arrested and tried. The tempestuous follower who, filled with uncontrolled rage, amputated the ear of a soldier who came to take his master to the Sanhedrim trial. The man who walked on water, only to start drowning with unbelief.

Intrepid, unrestrained, wavering Peter stands up at Pentecost and delivers a sermon so filled with God’s power, so bold and challenging, that, at the end of his speech, Scriptures say that 3,000 people put their trust in Christ and were baptized.

I love this story, especially as I think about Peter before the resurrection. Perhaps it is because I can relate to his Type A personality. Or maybe it is because Peter’s transparency and weaknesses make him more relatable than most disciples.

Peter is indeed the perfect example of brokenness and failure in the life of faith, followed by the redemptive transformation that forgiveness can bring. As he stands tall, shouting, quoting prophecies filled with God’s power at Pentecost, his passion and steady zeal for the Savior is not skin-deep. He is a changed man.

Peter did not allow his failures to define him. He did not let his betrayal become the end of his story. Unlike Judas, who did not even seek Christ’s forgiveness and ended up taking his own life, Peter was the first recipient of God’s redeeming grace. Instead of dwelling on his past, Peter accepted God’s forgiveness, changed his life course, and was used to light the fire that started the church that revolutionized the world’s history.

Peter’s story gives me pause.

I wonder how many people remain caught up in the snares of their past mistakes, trapped in a mindset that does not allow change. As Peter before Christ’s resurrection, they waver between believing and fearing, trusting and doubting, simply because they do not let God’s love, forgiveness, and grace take hold of their weaknesses and transform them.

Peter did not anchor his heart in his past. Instead, he allowed Jesus’ forgiveness to revolutionize his thinking and his actions. God’s love and redemption severed the chains that kept Peter from becoming everything God designed him to be.

Judas allowed his mistakes to destroy his life. He sought neither forgiveness nor redemption.

On the other hand, Peter humbly acknowledged his inadequacy, repented from his mistakes and therefore received the gift of a changed life – a purpose-filled life.

God never meant for our mistakes to define us. May we learn from them, change the course that leads us to them, and accept that God has a better plan. And as we stand tall at the brink of this new revelation, God will fill us with the power to do exceedingly more than we can even imagine.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, blogger and international speaker. Visit her website www.soaringwithHim.com to learn about her speaking ministry, Bible studies and book. For speaking engagements and comments, email pholbrook@soaringwithHim.com