Past failures should not define the new year

To help him fulfill his purpose, God gave Samson supernatural physical strength. However, as we read his story, it becomes clear that he wasted his power and destiny on practical jokes and women. In other words, Samson wasted his life. God planned to use him to strengthen the nation and return the Jews to worship God, and yet, he chose a path that ultimately led to his utter destruction.

Because Rahab was a lying prostitute and Samson ultimately gave up his divine favor, strength and honor, we tend to see them as failures. Indeed, because of their life story, it would be easy to regard the “Hall of Faith” mention of their names as a conundrum.

But interestingly, the New Testament does not mention either Rahab or Samson’s stories as failures. Instead, they are praised in Hebrews and other texts in the New Testament for their acts of faith. In the end, God fulfilled his ultimate purpose for Rahab and Samson, regardless of their fiascos.

Rahab was instrumental in Israel’s victory in Jericho. She also became a relative of Boaz and thus an ancestor of King David and Jesus Christ.

Likewise, as announced by the angel to his parents, Samson indeed began to rescue Israel from the Philistines when God granted his final wish. While 3,000 men and women gathered to offer a sacrifice unto their God Dagon for delivering the mighty man of Israel into their hands, God heard Samson’s prayer and restored his strength. While tied to the temple pillars as a prisoner, he pushed the structure and sacrificed himself to kill his people’s enemies.

The end of a year is hardly a time of indifference when contemplating one’s progress in life. We often face the last days of a year with either joy or a sense of defeat. We either look back and think of the many opportunities we wasted or rejoice by the many steps we took in the right direction. The issue with the former is that fixing our eyes on “what could have been” is hardly the attitude that will prompt us into the new year with the right mindset.

It may be that, like me, you did not cross off too many goals in your to-do list in 2021. It could be that the job is still the same, even though you had promised yourself that you were going to look for greener pastures this year. Or it could be that you had ambitious health and fitness goals on Jan. 1 and now contemplate the same (or worse) reflection in the mirror. It could be that certain relationships remain strained or that the prodigal child still wanders away from home.

If that is you, may Rahab and Samson’s stories give you hope and perspective as the new year dawns.

Instead of contemplating January with skepticism because of past failures, may we look ahead with the certainty that God can turn even our most significant weaknesses around and give us new strength to finish the dreams he birthed within our hearts.

“The one who calls you by name is trustworthy and will thoroughly complete his work in you.” the Apostle Paul, First Thessalonians, chapter 5 (The Passion Translation)

