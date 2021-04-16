Ossabaw Island offers day trip to descendants

The Ossabaw Island Foundation created this annual experience for anyone whose ancestors are part of the island’s history. Those who register to attend will take a pontoon boat tour then land on the island’s north end. Trip lasts from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations and prepayment are required via the Ossabaw Island Foundation at ossabawisland.org or call 912-344-3900.

Judy Russell to speak at Cobb event

Judy G. Russell, a nationally known genealogy lecturer, will hold a workshop via Zoom on May 15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Her topics will be: