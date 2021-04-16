Ossabaw Island offers day trip to descendants

Descendants of people who once lived on Ossabaw Island, near Savannah, are invited to spend the day there on May 8.
The Ossabaw Island Foundation created this annual experience for anyone whose ancestors are part of the island’s history. Those who register to attend will take a pontoon boat tour then land on the island’s north end. Trip lasts from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations and prepayment are required via the Ossabaw Island Foundation at ossabawisland.org or call 912-344-3900.
Judy Russell to speak at Cobb event
Judy G. Russell, a nationally known genealogy lecturer, will hold a workshop via Zoom on May 15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Her topics will be:
- Finding the Law, which looks at records in the context of the time and the place where the records were created.
- Death by Undue Means, exploring how to use coroner’s records in genealogy.
- The Discriminating Genealogist, examining how to tell good evidence from bad.
- DNA and the Golden Rule, which focuses on the law and ethics of genetic genealogy.
The event is sponsored by the Cobb County Genealogical Society and costs $30 per person for members, $40 for nonmembers. To register (by May 12), go to cobbgagensoc.org and then workshop. Call 678-819-4057 for questions.
Family Tree Magazine online
Family Tree Magazine (familytreemagazine.com) is digitally available from some public library websites, including the DeKalb County Public Library System (dekalblibrary.org). Go to the site and use your library card for access. Go to “Research” and then “Magazines and Newspapers,” then to RBdigital magazines, where you will enter the Libby system, then search for “Family Tree.” To see the full magazine issue, you must download it (check it out virtually.) Only one person at a time can look at an issue. Back issues are available. It’s a great chance to look through this great resource and many more.
Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P.O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or www.kenthomasongenealogy.com.